

Apple and Kale Stuffed Pork Chops With Riesling Mustard Sauce; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Here, big, juicy pork chops are stuffed and sauced with a flurry of fall flavor, and it’s all cooked in one pan. They are filled with a savory-sweet mixture of sauteed apple, onion and kale, done just enough so the apple becomes tender, the onion mellows and the kale wilts a bit.

To stuff the chops, you simply cut a slit into each piece of meat to create a pocket, then pack in the mixture. You can use toothpicks to help keep them sealed, but I don’t bother. I don’t mind a few bits of filling tumbling out during cooking, like an overflowing cornucopia. The meat is cooked in the same pan as the filling, until it is browned and just cooked through. (Pork loin chops are quite lean, which keeps this recipe in the healthful zone, but it is important not to overcook them.)

The sauce is made in the same pan by simmering a fruity Riesling wine and flour-thickened broth, then spiking that with tangy Dijon mustard and a sprinkle of paprika. Together, with the amber-colored sauce, golden-brown chops and bursts of red apple and green kale from the stuffing, the colors on the plate are a celebration of the season and its wonderful flavors.