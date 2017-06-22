

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Rice-based salads are ideal for picnics, potlucks and summer meals. Here are eight options from the Recipe Finder, many of which would also be nice toted along to work for lunch. Another bonus: They’re all gluten-free.

Green Bean, Red Rice and Almond Salad, pictured above. The chewy and slightly nutty rice complements the crisp, steamed green beans.



(Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Wild Rice, Peach and Avocado Salad. A summery preparation with ripe peaches and fresh mint.

Rice Salad With Sweet Herbs. This basic preparation takes well to the addition of chicken, shrimp or chopped cucumbers and tomatoes.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Curry Chicken and Rice Salad. Coconut milk adds creaminess.

Blueberry-Walnut Wild Rice Salad. A clever way to use fresh blueberries in a savory dish.

Insalata di Riso (Rice Salad). Arborio rice is mixed with tuna, mozzarella, olives, marinated artichokes and more.

Yellow Rice Salad With Roasted Peppers and Spicy Black Beans. With a zesty lime juice and cumin dressing.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Rice Salad With Peas and Prosciutto. A warm-weather take on the Italian risi bisi (rice and peas).