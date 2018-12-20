

Tapas-Style Turkey Meatballs; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

A batch of these saucy, Spanish-style meatballs could serve you well this week in multiple ways. They can be made several days in advance so they are ready in the refrigerator, waiting to answer any number of calls for good food fast, with just a quick reheat.

Their mini size makes them a toothpick-friendly party food — one that is enthusiastically embraced at a potluck or as a casual nibble for friends who drop in for drinks. They are a lip-smacking dinner-at-the-ready served in a bowl with a simple side salad and some crusty bread for sopping up their smoky, tangy tomato sauce. And when you can’t stop to sit down, you can pile them — hot or cold — into a whole-grain roll, maybe topped with some fresh spinach leaves, and wrap it up to go.

Also, I have been known to pregame by nibbling a few before an event when I am unsure if or when food will be served. Using a mix of light- and dark-meat turkey keeps these meatballs lean and well in the healthy zone, but insures they are also quite moist and tender. They are so good and so versatile, you might want to make a double batch.