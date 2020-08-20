If you want to experience something close to perfect, reserve for the patio alongside Chez Billy Sud and order the duck confit. Your table sits in what feels like a Parisian alley (note the street signs in French on the yellow walls), and the entree shatters as you want it to as crisp skin gives way to ruddy flesh. Your tongue should approve of the star anise, black pepper and garlic in which the duck was cured overnight, and your eyes will be grateful for the synthetic overhead sails that block the sun.

The only thing holding back the ideal are the vast pools of space between tables and masks muffling the servers’ voices — reminders we’re in a pandemic. Otherwise, a meal outside the French standby in Georgetown feels blissfully normal. Four-legged diners are as welcomed as they are in France, with bowls of water instead of glasses and flasks. Just ask veteran chef Cathal Armstrong, who was dining next to me with a posse that included a Great Dane named Leinster, after the province in his native Ireland. “You feel like you’re somewhere else: anywhere in France,” says Armstrong, also a fan of the duck confit and the warm service.

Before the restaurant stopped offering, nearby deliveries were made by executive chef Brendan L’Etoile. “It was fun to get out” and see regulars, he says. The opening of the patio demanded the staff’s full attention, and Chez Billy Sud declined to work with an outside courier.

In the event of rain, the action moves inside, to appropriately distanced tables. Wherever you find yourself, the cooking is sure and satisfying. Chicken liver mousse shows up with a veneer of madeira gelee, scattering of chives and airy sea salt. Salmon gets a lattice of shredded potatoes and a base of sauteed spinach and feathery mushrooms, ringed in lemon butter. Steak frites and moules Dijonnaise underscore the bistro theme, and how nice that the tables have hooks for purses (and bags of leftovers).

Chez Billy Sud discourages lingering by not offering a dessert menu, although two of us were charmed to receive a chocolate tart at meal’s end. “On the house,” says our gracious server. L’Etoile later tells me every table is treated to the fillip, which happens to be gluten-free. Chez Billy Sud proves as thoughtful as it is delicious.

1039 31st St. NW. 202-965-2606. chezbillysud.com. Open for takeout and dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. No delivery. Accessibility: Wheelchair users can access the wine bar, and a restroom, via a side door on the patio. Dinner entrees $17 to $38.





Songtham Pinyolaksana really wishes you wouldn’t order pad thai at the restaurant he co-owns with his wife and chef, Panida. To help diners taste “the best of the restaurant,” he says he encourages them to select a meal from among the dishes labeled “authentic Thai” at Elephant Jumps in Falls Church. At the top of his list: Banana blossom salad. It sounds a pleasant melody but eats like a bugle blast, what with fried shallots, chile jam, lime juice, fresh mint and roasted coconut engaging with the steamed banana blossoms, chicken and shrimp in your mouth. My one regret is not asking for two orders.

The same could be said of a lot of the chef’s food. Shredded tuna turns into a wispy tan cloud when it’s deep-fried. The addition of sweet-spicy shredded mango at the table — yours, preferably — turns the frizzy appetizer, garnished with cashews, into something soft and extraordinary. Sliced flank steak sponges the heat of the curry paste in which it’s stir-fried, along with eggplant and such tropical enhancers as lemongrass and lime leaves. I challenge you to find a finer jungle beef curry. The thick and smoky rice noodles that accompany sliced, gravy-moistened pork could be slurped on their own, although it would be a shame to miss the folds of peppery marinated meat and Chinese broccoli.

The snug dining room has seen all but three tables disappear since March; if you opt to eat there, staff will ask for your name and number, take your temperature and ask that you keep your mask on if you’re not actively chewing. (Good for them.) The more relaxing option is to enjoy the chef’s food on the modest patio Elephant Jumps shares with two other restaurants in the shopping strip, or better yet, in the comfort of your own abode. Officially, the restaurant delivers within five miles of the restaurant, but Elephant Jumps has negotiated greater distances.

You, your squeeze, some of the area’s best Thai — what’s not to love?

8110 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church. 703-942-6600. elephantjumps.com. Open for takeout and dining for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; for dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Restaurant delivery is free within a three-mile radius and $8 within five miles. Minimum order is $18. Accessibility: A sidewalk ramp and bar on the front door allow for easy takeout and both inside and outside dining. Dinner entrees $13 to $18.





The Wine Kitchen in Frederick wastes no time endearing itself to diners. Up top, the two-tiered seating outside, overlooking a creek, is an attention grab. But so are the smiles you sense from behind fabric face shields at the door, the little paper bags the host doles out (“for your mask,” while you eat) and a table dressed with both a laminated QR code and a flask of hand sanitizer, the contents of which are made by the restaurant’s neighboring McClintock distillery. If nothing else, you will feel safe eating here.

Thanks to Jeff Beard, however, you will also dine well. Whereas he previously used three or four pans per dish, these days he tries to keep it to two. The chef has had to cut back on some of his more elaborate creations, but not on flavor or portions. You think you know beet salad. Beard personalizes his sliced roasted beets, arugula, orange segments and tufts of goat cheese mousse with a black “soil” he creates from cocoa, almond flour, crushed cardamom and butter. A throwback to before the Before Times? It still works in 2020. Ridged, housemade pappardelle is nicely resistant, arranged with baby corn, bites of eggplant and red pepper, and finished with a light wash of vegetable stock kissed with butter. Both dishes are billed as appetizers but sized for big eaters.

Care and creativity go into the main courses, too. So soft they part at the presence of a knife, diver scallops sport dark green caps of pureed herbs and tower above the plate on islands of risotto stained pink with pureed beets. (The chef clearly has a thing for the vegetable.) Filling out the canvas are spears of asparagus, pared for easy dispatch. Before it reaches you, chicken is brined in a bath that includes toasted, boiled and strained hay, a trick the chef does to give the dish a subtle grassiness. The finished product, hinting of oregano and thyme, is shored up with subtly sweet cornbread dressing, crisp golden fingerling potatoes and colorful baby ball squash. Whatever substantial entree, it’s likely to reappear as welcome lunch tomorrow.

The most artful dessert is the Swiss roll, a fanciful riff on Ho Hos that gives chocolate lovers more than their fix. In a nod to Maryland, the fluff of buttercream inside the moist cake is spiked with Old Bay, tempering the sweetness. But I’m just as content ending the night with the remains in my wine glass and the passing parade of strollers (live and with wheels) along the creek. For better or worse, life is slower now. Give into the moment.

50 Carroll Creek, Frederick. 301-663-6968. thewinekitchen.com. Open for takeout, inside and outside dining noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery via Door Dash. Accessibility: Wheelchair users can enter through the restaurant’s rear service door and use ramps or elevators to access outdoor seats. Dinner entrees $19 to $45.