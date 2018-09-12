

Pear Spice Muffins; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

I’ve been playing around with date sugar in my kitchen lately and have become increasingly sold on it as an alternative sweetener. (I wrote about it, and coconut sugar, in my Wellness column recently.)

Date sugar is not a true sugar; it is a naturally sweet dried fruit — dates — finely ground to resemble white granulated sugar, and can be used to replace it in many recipes. It is a more healthful alternative because it has the fiber, minerals and antioxidants of the whole fruit. This kind of sugar doesn’t work as a replacement in all granulated sugar recipes, though. Because it does not dissolve easily, it is not suitable for stirring into drinks or as a caramelizing agent, and its subtle yet distinct date flavor won’t work with all dishes.

But I can vouch that date sugar is delicious blended into smoothies, in pancakes and waffles, banana bread and oatmeal cookies and it works wonderfully in these warm spiced pear muffins. (It acts more like a dry ingredient in recipes than granulated sugar does, so I have found it works best to reduce the flour in a typical recipe by 1/2 cup for each 3/4 cup date sugar used.)

For this recipe, the choice of sweetener is only one better-for-you element. The muffins are also made with whole-wheat pastry flour and a combination of oil and applesauce instead of butter. If you don’t want to spring for date sugar, which is a bit pricey, you can use regular dark brown sugar instead and still have a more healthful end product.

Either way, the muffins turn out moist and tender, lightly sweet, fragrant with fall spices, and studded with bits of soft pear and crunchy nuts. They may involve several substitutes from your standard muffin recipe, but they are certainly no compromise.