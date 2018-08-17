Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Here’s a dinner plan: Start by opening a bottle of Montenidoli Chianti and letting it air — decanted, if possible. Then enjoy a Pampelonne wine cocktail while you cook. When you begin to eat, whether nibbles or a more formal first course, switch to either the Attems Ramato Pinot Grigio, Ken Forrester Old Vines Chenin Blanc or Esprit Gassier rosé. Wow your guests with the Chianti at the main course.

GREAT VALUE

Sono Montenidoli "Il Garrulo" Chianti Colli Senesi 2015

Tuscany, Italy, $23

This is an old-style traditional Chianti, including the white grapes Trebbiano Gentile and Malvasia del Chianti, as well as red grapes Canaiolo and Sangiovese. Yet the wine seems modern in style, with intense fruit and depth. Its flavors unfold over several hours, rewarding advance planning and a decanter. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Attems Ramato Pinot Grigio 2017

Friuli, Italy, $16

This wine looks for all intents and purposes to be a rosé, but it technically isn’t. Pinot gris, or pinot grigio in Italy, is a dark-skinned white grape, and when the juice is left on the skins for a time after pressing, some of that color remains in the wine. Most pinot grigio that we know as the ubiquitous crisp, refreshing white wine is made from juice separated from the skins at pressing. The Attems Ramato has a glorious copper-orange color resulting from 24 hours of skin contact with the must (“ramato” means coppery), an effusive aroma, and a tannic grip that gives the wine heft. ABV: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Ken Forrester Vineyards Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2017

Stellenbosch, South Africa, $16

Ken Forrester is one of the best-known South African producers of chenin blanc. His Petit Chenin is an excellent introduction to the grape variety. The Old Vine Reserve shows more depth and concentration, yet there’s a limpid fluidity that keeps it fresh and vibrant. ABV: 14 percent.

Esprit Gassier 2017

Cotes de Provence, France, $18

This is a classically styled, delicious Provence rosé, crisp and refreshing with flavors of melon and herbs. Enjoy this with garlicky or spicy foods, either appetizers or late-summer entrees. ABV: 13 percent.

Pampelonne Sparkling Wine Cocktails

California, $13 for four 250-milliliter cans

Pampelonne comes in a variety of fun flavors inspired by wine cocktails popular in European cafes and bistros. I like the Blood Orange Spritz, and the Negroni Sbagliato flavor has a nice bitter orange note that mimics a negroni. A Harvest Pear Palmetto has been introduced for fall, with pear and Meyer lemon flavors. These are nice for patio lunches when you don’t have time for a nap afterward, or for a tasty quaff before moving on to more serious wines with dinner. ABV: 6 percent.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.