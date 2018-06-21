Exceptional Excellent Very Good



(Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

This week’s wines include two rosés from Provence and a delicious white from Corsica to help ward off the summer heat. And for your July 4 cookouts, we have an inexpensive California cabernet and a perennial favorite rosé from Sonoma County.

GREAT VALUE

La Gordonne Font Freye 2017

Cotes de Provence, France, $16

Textbook Provence rosé, with zippy melon flavors and invigorating acidity that balances the sweetness of the ripe fruit. (Note for Virginia readers: This was recently approved for sale in Virginia, so stores there can order it; just ask.) Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at 7-River Mart, Eye Street Cellars, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville, Grosvenor Market in Rockville, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick.

Chateau Saint Baillon 2017

Cotes de Provence, France, $17

This pretty pink wine is soft and luscious, with a perception of sweetness — but it’s the sweetness that comes from ripe fruit rather than residual sugar. It’s comforting. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Bacchus Wine Cellar, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria).

GREAT VALUE

Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2017

Alexander Valley, Calif., $15

Alexander Valley Vineyards makes one of my favorite U.S. rosés, year after year. Think flavors of strawberries and watermelon, with a refreshing hint of mint on the finish. Another reason to like this wine: They make a bunch of it, and it’s widely available in the DMV. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus in the District and Maryland, Select in Maryland: Widely available.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Vetriccie 2016

Île de Beauté, France, $11

This half-and-half blend of vermentino and chardonnay hails from Corsica, and it suggests Mediterranean flavors and foods with lovely herbal aromas of sage and thyme, on top of ripe tree fruit flavors. Enjoy this by itself, with appetizers or lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by Siema: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Cork & Fork, Wagshal’s Deli. Available in Maryland at Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, Gemelli’s Italian Market, Pinky & Pepe’s Grape Escape and the Wine Harvest in Gaithersburg, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, Old Town Market in Kensington, State Line Liquors in Elkton, Wells Discount Liquors, Wine Market and Wine Works in Baltimore, the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Bon Vivant Market in Smithfield, Cork & Fork in Gainesville, Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market in Richmond, Locke Store in Millwood, Market Street Wine and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville, Murphy Beverage in Winchester.

Paris Valley Road Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

California, $15

Not to sound too wine nerdy, but it’s tough to find a California cabernet at $15 or less that really tastes like a cabernet and not some cocktail concoction meant to resemble a cabernet. Paris Valley Road does a good job of capturing the black fruit flavors typical of cab, and the balance is nice. It may not win the Judgment of Paris, but it’s a good burger wine. It also sports a retro label evocative of the Old West, with the alcohol content in the tiniest print known to mankind. ABV: 14.2 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at ABD Liquor in Prince Frederick, Country Boy Market in Wheaton, Crescent Beer & Wine in Bowie, Don Tonio’s in Chestertown, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Eastport Liquors and the Italian Market in Annapolis, Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Plaza Liquors in Pasadena, Rosewick Wine & Spirits in La Plata, Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton, Town Center Market in Riverdale.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.