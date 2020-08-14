GREAT VALUE

Colonia Las Liebres Bonarda Clásica 2019

star star star

Mendoza, Argentina, $10

The previous vintage of this delicious wine led my greatest values list for 2018. Now with organic certification, it continues to deliver pure pleasure. Bonarda, called charbono in California, where there is little of it left, plays second fiddle to malbec in Argentina. The wine is unoaked, and features juicy black fruit flavors as well as a touch of earthiness. Great for steaks, burgers and pasta. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Claude Vilade Carignan Premium Vieilles Vignes 2018

star star star

Cotes Catalanes, France, $12

Here’s a wine I recommend decanting, or maybe even opening on Thursday to drink on Saturday. I liked it immediately, but it was only on the second or third evening that I decided it deserved three stars, my highest rating. An initial hint of green herbaceousness transformed into violets and wild herbs that suggest the garrigue flavors of southern France. There’s also a hint of wood smoke, as if a distant fire beckons you home for dinner. This is not a profound wine — it will not change your life — but it is an honest one and can carry a good conversation with your palate and your imagination. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Couly-Dutheil Les Gravières Chinon 2018

star star star

Loire Valley, France, $23

Fans of Virginia’s cabernet franc wines should taste this beauty from France’s Loire Valley. Rich and savory with dark cherry flavors, it also carries a hint of old leather-bound books and pipe smoke. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Villiera Jasmine 2019

star star star-half

Stellenbosch, South Africa, $18

Described on the label as a “fragrant white,” this flowery blend of gewurztraminer, riesling and muscat ottonel is slightly sweet, but that sweetness is balanced with enough acidity to keep the wine fresh. Jasmine is a good name for it, given the tropical garden of aromas emerging from the glass. Match this with spicier cuisines or funky cheeses. Certified sustainable. The winery also has a very nice sauvignon blanc-semillon blend called Down to Earth. ABV: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Cantine Pellegrino Moscato NV

star star

Sicily, Italy, $12

Fruity, fizzy and gloriously sweet, this delightful wine is great with fruit-based desserts, spicy cheeses or just by itself. It tastes like a ripe peach, and at this time of year, why not add a slice of peach to your glass for an added flavor boost? At 7 percent alcohol, it can also serve as a brunch wine without slowing you down for the afternoon. ABV: 7 percent.

