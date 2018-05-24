Exceptional Excellent Very Good



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

With the rise in popularity of rosé over the past few years, pink wines have proliferated rapidly. And for the past few vintages, I’ve wondered whether French winemakers, especially in Provence, might be tweaking their rosé’s for the American palate by making them softer and riper, with lower acidity than traditional. Not that the recent vintages have been disappointing, but I get all the more excited when I find racy, refreshing rosés that stand out. Here are three: from Provence, the Loire Valley and a relatively little-known wine area of south-central France called Cevennes. We also have a delightful white from northern Italy and an affordable and delicious pinot noir from Oregon.

Chateau Vignelaure 2017

Coteaux d'Aix en Provence, France, $22

This is fine, old-style Provençal pink — racy and vibrant with flavors of cranberry and melon. Absolutely delicious. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Arundel Mills Wines & Spirits in Hanover, Bradley Food & Beverage, Cork 57 Beer and Wine and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, the Old Vine in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock, the Vineyard in McLean, the Wine Outlet in Great Falls, Wegmans (various locations).

Kevin et Christian Lauverjat, Moulin des Vrilleres Sancerre Rosé 2017

Loire Valley, France, $25

It’s wild salmon season, and a rosé of pinot noir is the perfect wine to match. This one has bright cherry and berry flavors and fine, refreshing acidity. It is also quite popular in D.C.-area stores and restaurants. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Widely available in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

GREAT VALUE

La Tour de Gatigne 2017

Cevennes, France, $10

Every now and then I crave a rose’ to just suck down on a hot day. These wines need to be delicious, refreshing and cheap. This one fits the bill. It’s racy and tasty, with melon, mint and cherry flavors. A hint of citrus rind gives the finish an intriguing bitterness that nicely balances the wine’s slight sweetness. That intrigue may come from the blend -- it’s 70 percent grenache, the mainstay of southern France, with the balance coming from nielluccio. Never heard of it? That’s the Corsican name for sangiovese, the main red grape of Tuscany. Don’t buy just one bottle. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Dionysos: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

GREAT VALUE

Coppo La Rocca Gavi 2015

Piemonte, Italy, $18

Bright, floral and citrusy, this delicate white wine is ideal for summer brunches and light suppers. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 108 Deli & Liquor and Village Liquors of Clarksville in Clarksville, Bradley Food & Beverage and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors, Riverside Liquors and Viniferous in Frederick, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington.

Averaen Pinot Noir 2016

Willamette Valley, Ore., $24

The folks behind Banshee wines in Sonoma County venture north to Oregon’s Willamette Valley for this tasty pinot noir. It’s savory and rich, with dark fruit flavors and a hint of forest. It has good retail availability, and its affordable price makes it popular on restaurant wine lists. ABV: 13.8 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Batch 13, Central Liquors, Cork & Fork, Modern Liquors, Rodman’s, Streets Market and Cafe (14th Street), Wardman Wines, Watergate Vintners & Spirits; on the list at several restaurants. Available in Maryland at Allview Liquors and Village Green Spirit Shop in Ellicott City, Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors and Grand Cru in Baltimore, Cork 57 Beer and Wine and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Frederick Wine House in Frederick, Longmeadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits and Vintage Cellars in Clarksville, Ronnie’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Forest Hill, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring, Wine Merchant in Lutherville, Your Wine & Spirit Shoppe in Woodstock. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s in McLean, the Bottle Stop in Occoquan, Fern Street Gourmet in Alexandria, Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville, Locke Store in Millwood, Libbie Market in Richmond, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, the Wine Attic in Clifton.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.