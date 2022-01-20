— Dave McIntyre
GREAT VALUE
Releaf Chenin Blanc 2021
Western Cape, South Africa, $10
Here’s a straightforward South African chenin blanc, with melon and apricot flavors and a slightly sweet finish. It’s fine by itself or with a casual meal. This is a winery-direct exclusive for Total Wine & More. Sustainable. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 460 grams (Light).
Imported by Prestige Beverage Group, available at Total Wine & More stores.
GREAT VALUE
Château Moulinat 2019
Bordeaux, France, $14
Bordeaux doesn’t have to be expensive. This affordable charmer exemplifies the flavor profile we associate with reds from the region: black currant fruit flavors and “pencil shavings” in the aroma. Put those expensive bottles in your temperature-controlled cellar for aging, and keep some Moulinat on hand for casual drinking now. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).
Imported by Wine Circle Imports, distributed by Le Storie Wines: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Each Peach Market, Stable. Available in Virginia at Bottle House, Beer Run in Charlottesville; the Brew Shop in Arlington; Department of Beer and Wine, Grape + Bean, Northside 10, Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria; Good Foods Grocery, Once Upon a Vine, Rowland, Union Market in Richmond; Locke Store in Millwood; Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna; Vino Market in Midlothian.
Piper Sonoma Blanc de Blancs
Sonoma County, Calif., $22
Piper Sonoma is the California outpost of the family behind the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne house. While a blanc de blancs Champagne is most likely made entirely of chardonnay, this California version is one-quarter pinot blanc. The result is a bit lighter, with a lively mousse of bubbles and persistent flavors of apples and citrus flowers. ABV: 12.9 percent. BW: 860 grams (Sparkling).
Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Exotic Wine & Liquors, H Street Fine Wines & Liquors, Rodman’s, Rosebud Liquor, Streets Market (Massachusetts Avenue). Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Glenwood Wine & Spirits in Glenwood; Kent Towne Liquors, the Winery in Chester; Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Port of Call Liquors in Solomons; Riverside Liquors in Frederick.
Lapostolle Cuvée Alexandre Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Apalta, Chile, $35
Rich, velvety and mouth-filling, this lush cabernet from the slopes of the Apalta Valley shows Chile at its best. Look for upfront fruit flavors laced with baking spice notes and fine oak tannins, leading to a long finish. The alcohol is not shy, but the fruit and structure hold up to it. Certified carbon neutral. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 515 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Grand Cata (La Cosecha), Rodman’s, S&R Liquors, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at 3rd Base Liquors in Bel Air; Freeland Wine & Spirits in Freeland; Liberty Wine & Liquors in LaVale; McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry; Roland Park Wines & Liquors in Baltimore; the Wine Merchant in Lutherville-Timonium; Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon. Available in Virginia at Cheesetique in Alexandria.
Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage
Champagne, France, $69
The berry-red color of this Champagne comes from a higher than usual percentage of still red wine in the blend. The result is a vibrant bubbly with cascading flavors of strawberries, raspberries and pomegranate. It’s absolutely delicious. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 860 grams (Sparkling).
Imported by Folio Fine Wine Partners, distributed in the District and Maryland by M. Touton Selection, in Virginia by Service Distributing: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Cork & Fork, Good Ole Reliable Liquors, Michigan Liquors, Pan Mar Liquors, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Safeway (Georgetown), Wide World of Wines. Available in Maryland at Absolutely Wine or Spirits in Columbia; Astor Liquors in Laurel; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Renno’s Market in Shady Side; Roland’s in Chesapeake Beach; Tilghman Island Inn on Tilghman Island; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Wine Cellars of Annapolis; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Total Wine & More (various locations).
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
