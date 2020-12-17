Leclerc Briant Réserve Brut

star star star star-half ( Extraordinary/Sublime )

Champagne, France, $60

The Leclerc Briant house, established in 1872, became a leading proponent of organic and biodynamic viticulture in Champagne beginning in the 1960s. Blended from equal parts pinot noir and pinot meunier with 20 percent chardonnay, the wine offers red berry flavors as well as some green apple, a hint of brioche and wild herbs. Subtle and delicious, this wine is great by itself, but it also benefits from lighter seafood dishes or salty appetizers. Certified organic and vegan. From Craft + Estate, an imprint of Winebow worth noting. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bethesda Market, Bradley Food & Beverage and Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli in Rockville; Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Wishing Well Liquors in Easton; Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Brut Champagne and Wine Bar and Grape + Bean in Alexandria.

Camilucci Ammonites Brut

star star star ( Extraordinary )

Franciacorta, Italy, $30

Blended from chardonnay, pinot blanc and pinot nero (the Italian name for pinot noir), this lovely, lively sparkler bursts with red currant and apricot flavors, plus some toasty yeasty notes. It’s another example of Franciacorta that packs verve and excitement near champagne levels at a more affordable price. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Each Peach Market, Etto, MacArthur Beverages. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, Osteria da Nino and Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington; Beer Run in Charlottesville; Branch & Vine, Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market and RichWine RVA in Richmond; Brut Champagne and Wine Bar, Department of Beer and Wine and Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; Vino Market in Midlothian.

Alberto Oggero Roero 2018

star star star-half ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Piedmont, Italy, $22

Roero white wines, from the arneis grape, remind me of a warm summer day in an orchard when the fruit is just turning ripe. Alberto Oggero’s 2018 vintage offers peach and apricot flavors along with an intriguing herbal note and a refreshing bone-dry finish. Perfect for simple shellfish dishes. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage. Available in Virginia at Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe, Brookland Park Market and Corks & Kegs in Richmond; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; Osteria da Nino in Arlington; Tilman’s in Charlottesville; Vino Market in Midlothian.

Coppi Guiscardo Falanghina 2018

star star ( Excellent )

Puglia, Italy, $19

Rich yet crisp, with a saline character that suggests the influence of the Mediterranean, this lovely white wine fairly cries out for grilled or broiled fish. Branzino, anyone? ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Wine4All, distributed by Global Wines Maryland: Available in the District at Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits at the Wharf, Cork & Fork, Old City Market and Oven, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Pearson’s, Pursuit Wine Bar, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Union Kitchen Grocery (Eighth Street, K Street). Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli in Rockville; Osborne Wine & Spirits in Upper Marlboro; Simpatico in St. Michaels; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau Bonesperance 2019

star star-half ( Good/Excellent )

Bordeaux, France, $11

What do we want from an $11 red wine? No complications. Also, juicy fruit, decent acidity for refreshment, and a smile to enhance our conversation or dinner. This tasty Bordeaux, made from 100 percent merlot, delivers. Burgers up! The pizza is here! ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Simon N Cellars: Available in Virginia at Basic Necessities in Nellysford; In Vino Veritas in Keswick; Tinto (Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach); Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview); the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.