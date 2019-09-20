Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Laroque Cabernet Franc 2017; Reyneke Vinehugger White 2018; Confidencial Tinto Reserva 2015; Famille Bourgeois, Le Vert Galant Pineau d’Aunis 2018; Bruno Giacosa Dolcetto D’Alba 2017. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

This is a good week for bargain hunters. We have an exceptional cabernet franc from the south of France, plus a new vintage of a Portuguese favorite from one of my previous year-end roundup of greatest values. Throw in a tasty rosé from an obscure grape variety, a top-notch South African chenin blanc and a splurge-worthy dolcetto from Italy’s Piedmont, and we have a party.

GREAT VALUE

Laroque Cabernet Franc 2017

Cité de Carcassonne, France, $12

Wow! Here’s where we need a “Run, don’t walk to your wine store” emoji. This is a bargain-priced red, made entirely of cabernet franc, that combines some Bordeaux style with the freshness and fruitiness of wines from France’s Mediterranean coast. Look for the dark cherry flavors and white pepper spice characteristic of the grape. Open it at least an hour before dinner and serve it slightly chilled. I was glad I didn’t finish the bottle the first night, because the wine was even better the following evening. One of the best bargain wines I’ve tasted all year. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Bruno Giacosa Dolcetto D'Alba 2017

Piedmont, Italy, $27

Bruno Giacosa is a top producer in Piedmont, in northwestern Italy, and the wines come at a premium. This sets a high standard for dolcetto, juicy with spicy cherry and berry flavors and a lively finish. This bottle is a great accompaniment to pizza and robustly sauced pasta dishes. ABV: 14 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Confidencial Tinto Reserva 2015

Lisbon, $13

An earlier vintage of this wine made it into my greatest values of the year roundup, and the current release maintains great quality and value. It is juicy and spicy with flavors of wild berries, sage and black pepper. Pair it with grilled meats or hearty stews. ABV: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Famille Bourgeois, Le Vert Galant Pineau d'Aunis 2018

Coteaux du Vendomois, Loire Valley, France, $15

Pineau d’Aunis is a relatively obscure grape from the Loire Valley that has become a sommelier favorite. This rosé, from a leading Loire Valley producer, is intriguingly delicious, less fruity than the pinot noir pinks of the region, with an herbal, mineral tang that adds to a delightfully refreshing finish. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Reyneke Vinehugger White 2018

Western Cape, South Africa, $20

This wine is made from organically grown chenin blanc, and is another example of how South Africa does wonders with this grape. Flavors of apricot and peach are accented with citrus zest. It isn’t as racy as some South African chenins, but it is soft and mouth-filling with a long finish. ABV: 13 percent.

