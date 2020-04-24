GREAT VALUE

Impero Collection Mon Amour Rosé

Italy, $10

Yes, I’m the type to give rosés to my love, rather than roses. Especially a rosé as cheap and delightful as this one. It smells of strawberries and melons, and tastes of springtime. It’s a great wine for a light lunch or for sipping before dinner. There is no vintage on the label, because the wine does not match the appellation laws for the Abruzzo region, where the grapes are grown. The lot number indicates it was bottled on the 217th day, or Aug. 5, of 2019. Who cares? It’s delicious. Vegan. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Cantine Pellegrino Gibelè 2018

Sicily, Italy, $18

This lovely white wine is made from a rare grape called zibibbo, so it’s another variety to cross off your list. It features soft acidity, scents of jasmine and wild herbs, and flavors of apples and Meyer lemon. It’s a grand partner to anything from the sea. ABV: 12 percent.

Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc 2018

California, $14

Sean Minor makes a line of good-quality wines at a reasonable price. The sauvignon blanc offers classic flavors of lime and apricot without the grassy aggressiveness of the grape that often shows in New World wines, while tasting fleshier and less mineral than Old World examples. ABV: 13 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Rough Day Unoaked Chardonnay 2019

Thracian Valley, Bulgaria, $12

This certainly seems like a wine made for guzzling during a pandemic. Mouth-filling flavors of green apples and Asian pear lead to a soft, clean and slyly sweet finish that leaves you ready for more. More of what? Anything that brightens your rough day, such as almonds, a slightly funky brie or another glass of wine. The importer has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #roughdayathome to try to spread some of the comic relief that was behind the label idea. There is also a nice Rough Day cabernet sauvignon, but it’s this chardonnay that is the standout of the line. ABV: 13 percent.

Rios de Tinta 2018

Ribera del Duero, Spain, $16

Here’s a gulpable red wine, suitable for washing down steaks, burgers, pizza or salami. I suggest pouring a glass and setting glass and bottle aside for a half-hour to let the flavors unfurl while you sip a rosé and make dinner. According to the label, “Rios de Tinta” translates as rivers of ink, and this wine is, indeed, inky dark. The grape is tinta del pais, a local name for tempranillo. The wine offers meaty aromas and flavors, with a hint of dark berries and tobacco leaf. ABV: 14 percent.

