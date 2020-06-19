Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Famille Duveau Saumur Champigny 2018, Tagua Tagua Gran Reserva Carmenere 2017, Domaine Gouron Chinon Rouge 2018, Babylonstoren Babel 2018, Las Casas de Vaqueria Corral A18 Reserva Carmenere 2019. (The Washington Post)

Here’s a wine tasting exercise for you: Compare two wines made from carmenere in Chile and two made with cabernet franc in the Loire Valley of France. New World versus Old World. Carmenere is an old Bordeaux variety that has become a specialty of Chile; it offers a smoky, leafy take on traditional Bordeaux flavors — and in these two examples, it delivers exceptional value. Cabernet franc from the Loire Valley in France tends to be earthier and more energetic in flavor and texture. We round out this week’s selection with a juicy red blend from South Africa.

GREAT VALUE

Las Casas de Vaqueria Corral A18 Reserva Carmenere 2019

Maule Valley, Chile, $12

This wine is impeccably balanced, with savory notes of tobacco leaf, black olives, dark cherry and spice. It shows exceptional elegance for the price and will partner well with meats off the grill, though I would be tempted to hide some away for sipping alone after dinner. Lovely, and a tremendous value. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Tagua Tagua Gran Reserva Carmenere 2017

Rapel Valley, Chile, $17

Here is a plush version of carmenere, pushing the ripeness envelope without breaching it. Think of the instant a piece of fruit is at peak ripeness, just before it teeters on the precipice of pruniness. You can taste danger here — the winemaker is tempting fate to lean over the ledge, but the wine pulls back just in time. ABV: 14 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Gouron Chinon Rouge 2018

Loire Valley, France, $20

A hint of smoke accents aromas of dark cherries, black currants and white pepper. On the palate, this cabernet franc brims with flavors of dark fruit, spice and black olives, with the electric quality wine lovers often call “tension.” This beauty sure seized my attention from the first sip. Sustainable. ABV: 14.2 percent.

Famille Duveau Saumur Champigny 2018

Loire Valley, $23

Tobacco and leather aromas frame a core of dark cherries and plums on this scintillating cabernet franc. Give it a slight chill and it will be an ideal pairing with grilled ribs, burgers and steaks. Sustainable. ABV: 14.4 percent.

Babylonstoren Babel 2018

Western Cape, South Africa, $25

This drinks like a bordeaux-style blend, with hints of graphite (pencil shavings), cassis and spice, but the effusive fruit marks it as a New World wine. Shiraz, which is not a bordeaux grape, actually is the main component of the blend, along with the five traditional bordeaux grapes of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, petit verdot and cabernet franc. A sploosh of South Africa’s native pinotage rounds out the blend and provides local character. This is a lovely wine to match assertive summer meat dishes. ABV: 14 percent.

