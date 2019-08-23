Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Here are some great value wines for casual late-summer sipping. Our greatest value this week is a delicious sauvignon blanc from Chile, which happens to be kosher and vegan. We also have two delightful wines — a rosso and rosato — from Tuscany, and an old-vine garnacha from Spain to match those grilled sausages from your cookout.

GREAT VALUE

Lion & Dove Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Curico Valley, Chile, $12

Here’s a tasty sauvignon blanc, without the aggressive grassiness the grape can often show. Instead, it offers nice flavors of orchard fruit. At room temperature, it also has intriguing bitter aromas, sort of like a nice vermouth. The bitterness softens with a moderate chill (don’t we all?). Bonus: it’s kosher. And vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Giant Foods (Wisconsin Avenue), Lee Towers Market, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquors, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (12th Street NE, Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at Dawson’s Market, Moti’s Market and On the Vine in Rockville, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Eastport Liquors and the Italian Market in Annapolis, Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville, Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors and Riverside Liquors in Frederick, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Hop N Cru in Germantown, Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville, Parkway Deli & Restaurant in Silver Spring, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op in Takoma Park, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Wine Source in Baltimore.

GREAT VALUE

Ali Red Wine 2016

Tuscany, Italy, $15

This is a lovely Tuscan red, priced perhaps a little high for everyday drinking, but you will want to enjoy this often with pasta, pizza, burgers and stews. Look for flavors of dried cherries and cocoa, with some smoky notes and savory herbs. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Banville: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Radici Market. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg. Soon to be distributed in Maryland by Artisans & Vines. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, the Italian Store (Westover) and Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington, the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

Ali Sangiovese Rosato 2018

Tuscany, $15

What a pretty rosé! Bright flavors of strawberries and mint, with a lovely dry, fruity finish. This is delicious by itself, but you can pair it with appetizers or light meals such as salads. I suggest lunch on the patio. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Banville: Available in the District at Cork & Fork, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Radici Market. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg. Soon to be distributed in Maryland by Artisans & Vines. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, the Italian Store (Westover) and Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington, the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

Paradise Springs Virginia Nana's Rosé 2018

Virginia, $24

From Paradise Springs in Clifton, this Virginia rosé is pale pink in color with light aromas and flavors of watermelon and raspberry. Paradise Springs also has an outpost in Santa Barbara County, Calif., where it produces a delicious rosé from grenache called Pink Ash ($29), commemorating wildfires that threatened wine country last year, with a label painted by actor Billy Zane. ABV: 11.5 percent.

Available online and at the winery.

GREAT VALUE

Burgo Viejo Old Vine Garnacha 2016

Rioja, Spain, $13

Spicy blackberry jam, spiked with wild herbs. That’s this juicy garnacha, which wants to wash down your burgers or sausages from your late-summer cookouts. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Circle Wine & Liquor, Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro, Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen, Bethesda Co-op in Cabin John, Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia, Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville, Kemptown Store in Monrovia, Long Meadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Montpelier Liquors in Laurel, the Old Vine and Wine Source in Baltimore, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Solomons Island Winery in Solomons, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op in Takoma Park. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, All Things Virginia in Woodstock, Butler’s Market in Scottsville, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Farm Fresh and Union Market in Richmond, Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville, Indulge Bakery & Bistro in Newport News, Kimberly’s in Winchester, Locke Store in Millwood.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.