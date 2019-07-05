Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left: Señorío de la Antigua Finca Cabanela Mencia 2015, Begonia Sangria Tinto, Babylonstoren Babel 2017, Amble + Chase Rosé 2018 and Otazu Chardonnay 2018. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post/for The Washington Post)

With summer in full throttle, it’s time for red wines that can match foods from the grill without overpowering us with weight or alcohol. This week’s greatest value is a delightful mencia from Spain, a bargain at $13. Those with more substantial appetites will want to try the Babylonstoren Babel, which might get you talking about the quality of South African wines. Give these a slight chill before drinking. And because you’ll need to slake your thirst while the grill is heating up, we have a delicious chardonnay from Spain, as well as a Provence rosé and a sangria in cans.

— Dave McIntyre

Señorío de la Antigua Finca Cabanela Mencia 2015

Vino de la Tierra de Castilla y Leon, Spain, $13

Here’s a delightful, inexpensive red from Spain, which continues to offer terrific bargains. It is savory, with notes of wild herbs and cherries and perhaps a hint of boxwood. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Babylonstoren Babel 2017

Western Cape, South Africa, $22

Shiraz (syrah) and cabernet sauvignon are about half of this delicious red blend, with the rest malbec, petit verdot, merlot, cabernet franc and pinotage. Pinotage is a South African signature, but the recipe otherwise follows no convention. Bright fruit, bracing acidity and a nice long finish make this a great wine for red meat or grilled chicken. ABV: 14 percent.

Otazu Chardonnay 2018

Navarra, Spain, $14

Chardonnay from Spain? Why not? Everyone else is growing it. And Otazu does it well, medium-bodied with flavors of ripe peaches and apricots and a slight note of bitterness at the end. It is fermented in stainless steel instead of wooden barrels to preserve the freshness. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Begonia Sangria Tinto

Spain, $17 per 4-pack of 330-milliliter cans

After a long Sunday afternoon stuck in traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia, I got home too late and too tired to consider opening a bottle of wine. Luckily, I had a can of Begonia Sangria on hand. Poured over ice with a splash of sparkling water, it helped lift the weariness of the day off my shoulders. Granted, I’d prefer it mixed with sparkling wine on a not-too-hot summer’s day on the patio with friends, but I’ll take what I can get. This is a blend of monastrell and bobal grapes, macerated with Valencia orange peels, Azahar flowers, cinnamon and cardamom. Begonia sells this red, along with a white and rosé Sangria, in 1-liter bottles as well. ABV: 6 percent.

Amble + Chase Rosé 2018

Provence, $22 per 4-pack of 250ml cans

This is a tasty Provence rosé conveniently packaged for portability and portion control. (A four-pack is a liter, so three cans equal a traditional bottle at the equivalent price of about $16.50. The good side here — you’re not sacrificing quality for the convenience of the can. ABV: 12.5 percent.

