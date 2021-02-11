GREAT VALUE

Zeni FeF Collection, Corvina Veronese 2018

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Italy, $14

Lively and bright, with savory flavors dried fig and wild herbs, this delicious red is a pick-me-up for your palate. Each sip is a refreshing invitation for a mouthful of braised or roasted meats, or hearty pasta. Caution though — if you pour yourself a glass to enjoy while cooking, you may find there’s not enough left for dinner. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Babylonstoren Mourvedre Rosé 2020

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Simonsberg-Paarl, South Africa, $19

Here’s a good reminder that rosé is delicious year-round (he writes, glancing at the snow falling outside his window), especially with garlicky or spicy foods (think Sichuan). We will soon see a wave of 2020 rosés on store shelves, so it’s important to remember that this fine example has an extra six months of age because it’s from South Africa, allowing the wine to settle and develop flavor. Some of the blend spent some of that time in cement egg-shaped vessels and terra-cotta amphorae. The result is a delightful wine with herbaceous red-fruit flavors and a sappy mouthfeel that left me with a smile. ABV: 13 percent.

Bovale, Old Vines Bobal 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Utiel-Requena, Spain, $17

Calling all adventurous grape explorers! If you haven’t tried a wine made from bobal, an obscure grape variety indigenous to Spain, here’s your chance. It tastes of cherries galore, or cherries jubilee, perhaps. It’s rustic, a bit chunky and chewy rather than silky, but pair this with a savory stew, or some jamón tapas, and it will shine. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Longevity Vintner Select Pinot Grigio 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Livermore Valley, Calif., $26

We know pinot grigio as a crisp, refreshing and, usually, simple white wine. But the grape is dark-skinned, and when the juice is left on the skins for any period after pressing, the wine can take on an intriguing coppery hue. Winemaker Phil Long was born in Washington, D.C., and now heads the Association of African American Vintners. His pinot grigio features flavors of red currants and wild herbs, buttressed by tannins from the grape skins. Don’t drink this as a cocktail — you want it with food. But since the wine defies our preconceptions, pair it with dishes that don’t seem wine-friendly. You know, like your Clean-Out-the-Fridge Fritatta. Long’s Vintner Select line is only available online, but he has recently released a cabernet sauvignon and a chardonnay to national distribution, under a unique twist-off cork stopper. ABV: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Herdade do Esporão Monte Velho 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Alentejo, Portugal, $12

Esporão is a leading winery in Alentejo, a region of central-southern Portugal known for high-value affordable wines. The Monte Velho comes in red and white, both of which are blends of regional grape varieties, and they’re both delicious. I’m partial to the white, a blend of antão vaz, roupeiro and perrum grapes — a mouthful to say, and mouth-filling to drink. Look for hints of citrus curd, dried hay and wild herbs. Enjoy these with casual snacks or appetizers, such as olives, salami and other nibbles. ABV: 14 percent.

