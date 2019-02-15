Exceptional Excellent Very Good

by Dave McIntyre



You can find really cheap cabernet sauvignon, and some of it is pretty good. But for the most part, those are generic red wines. To taste cabernet’s character, it is worth exploring and spending a little more — it needn’t be a lot. The cult cabs and first growth Bordeaux are out of reach for us in the 99 percent, but there’s plenty left to experience. One of my perennial favorites is the Cousiño-Macul Antiguas Reservas from Chile’s Maipo Valley. At as low as $15, it provides consistent value, and has a consistent track record for improving over several years.

This week’s selections are by no means exhaustive, but I’ve tried to include a range of cabernets from various regions that offer good quality and value pricing. These include Chile, Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley, Paso Robles in central California and Washington state’s Columbia Valley.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau Larose Perganson Haut-Médoc 2015

Bordeaux, France, $30

This wine, from the producers of the popular Larose-Trintaudon, is classic Médoc wine: Dominated by cabernet sauvignon (the blend is 40 percent merlot), it offers black currant flavors with grilled toast and a graphite minerality. This would be fine with your steaks, but it will really shine with more complex and subtle stews or braised short ribs. Bordeaux fans should stock up; this is really a beautiful value, from a terrific vintage. Certified sustainable. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Cousiño-Macul Antiguas Reservas Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Maipo Valley, Chile, $15

Cousiño-Macul offers a cabernet that can be found as inexpensively as $7 a bottle on sale, but the Antiguas Reservas label, often priced around $15, is worth the extra expense. It is a great intro into what Chile can do with cabernet sauvignon, combining a Bordeaux sensibility with the New World exuberance and frontier spirit of Chile. These wines tend to age well, if you can resist opening them. ABV: 14 percent.

J. Wilkes Cabernet Sauvignon 2015/2016

Paso Robles Highland District, Calif., $33

Paso Robles is California’s sleeper secret for cabernet sauvignon. This wine combines elegance and ripeness, with black fruit flavors and savory notes of spice and earth. Best of all, each sip is better than the last, showing the wine will improve in bottle for several years. If you’re enjoying it now, decant it an hour or so before dinner. The distributor has recently moved on to the 2016 vintage. ABV: 13.9 percent.

The Counselor Cabernet Sauvignon River Pass Vineyard 2015

Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $40

Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley could be considered an antidote to Napa Valley’s high-priced cabernets. This example offers black currant flavors with some spice and roasted toffee notes, leaning toward the heavy side of cabernet without losing its balance. Winemaker Nick Goldschmidt has been making cabernet in Sonoma County for decades. ABV: 14.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon 2016/2017

Columbia Valley, Wash., $20

Washington State’s Columbia Valley produces some outstanding red wines, with cabernet sauvignon leading the way. The Huntsman tips toward the riper side of cabernet, with dried fruit, black olive, toffee and dark roast coffee flavors. Enjoy this with substantial meat dishes. The distributor is now selling the 2017, but the 2016 is still in the market. ABV: 13.2 percent.

