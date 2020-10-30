— Dave McIntyre

Troupis Winery Hoof & Lur Moschofilero Wild Ferment 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Arcadia, Greece, $23

What a quirky wine! Iridescent orange in color, it looks sort of like a rosé but has considerable heft on the palate. Moschofilero is a white grape with purplish skin, and the color comes from leaving the juice on the skins for a time after pressing. The result is a spicy, aromatic wine with scents of lemongrass, orange peel and cardamom, plus ample mouthwatering acidity to make you come back for more. Fans of natural wine should check this one out. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Imported by T. Elenteny Imports, distributed by Salveto: Available online at uncorkedgreeks.com. Available in the District at Anxo, D’Vines, Emilie’s Market, MacArthur Beverages, Modern Liquors, Odd Provisions, Reveler’s Hour, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Department of Beer and Wine, Grateful Kitchen Co. and Unwined (King Street, Belleview) in Alexandria; Foods of All Nations and the Wine Guild of Charlottesville in Charlottesville; Libbie Market and Saison Market in Richmond; Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna; the Spot on Mill Street in Occoquan; the Wine Attic in Clifton; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Ashburn, Arlington, Tysons Corner).

Powell & Son Riverside 2017

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Barossa, Australia, $24

Lush, inky-dark and powerful, this blend of grenache, mataro (mourvedre) and shiraz (syrah) should appeal to New World palates with its jammy fruit and ripe, sweet flavors. It’s not a sweet wine, though, despite that impression. Soft tannins and good acidity carry it to a dry, lingering finish. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported by Powell & Son USA, distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Hop, Cask & Barrel, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Wardman Wines, Zachys. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Bin 604 Wine Sellers and Wine Source in Baltimore; Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Wine Merchant in Lutherville. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Libbie Market in Richmond; Locke Store in Millwood; Sonoma Cellar in Alexandria; Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville.

GREAT VALUE

Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Sudtirol-Alto Adige, Italy, $15

Pinot grigio is a popular thirst-quencher and probably the first white wine most people think about from Italy. But the wines from the mountainous areas in the north, along the border with Austria, are a cut above in quality as well as altitude. This wine from Peter Zemmer is like the movie scene where the cable car falls and you have to ski down the mountain, chased by the bad guys — dangerous, on the edge, exhilarating. Peter Zemmer also makes a compelling chardonnay. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by HB Wine Merchants, distributed by Prestige Ledroit: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, New H Wine & Spirits, Pearson’s, Wine Specialist. Available in Maryland at Belby Discount Beer & Wine and Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; Grape Expectations in Gaithersburg.

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2018

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy, $18

And this is the wine you sip back in the ski lodge, by the fire, while you brag about your adventure down the mountain. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Whole Foods Market (P Street). Available in Maryland at 6-12 Convenient Mart in Germantown; Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage and Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Captains Market in Cabin John; King’s Craft Beer Wine Deli in Rockville; Mills Fine Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Old Town Market in Kensington; Rodman’s (Wheaton, White Flint); Wine Source in Baltimore; Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; Total Wine & More (McLean, Springfield).

Casa Santos Lima Quid Pro Quo Vinho Tinto 2019

star star-half star-outline star-outline ( Good/Excellent )

Alentejo, Portugal, $13

Casa Santos Lima is a rather large winery that produces a number of good-quality, affordably priced wines across the style spectrum. With a name ripped from last year’s headlines and labeled “medium dry,” this one is slightly sweet and very fruity. Fans of the treacly sweet reds coming out of California should give this one a try. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at ABD Liquor in Price Frederick; Bradley Food & Beverage and Talbert’s Ice in Bethesda; Breezy Point Market in Chesapeake Beach; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Downtown Beer and Wine and Village Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Leonardtown Wine & Spirit in Leonardtown; Pine Liquors in Fort Washington; Pinky’s West Street Liquors in Annapolis; Seminary Beer Wine & Deli in Silver Spring; Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

