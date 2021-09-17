Selendi is a line of wines made primarily with international grape varieties in a region of western Turkey where wine grapes have grown for four millennia. The Green is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot, and it tastes like a brash young Bordeaux before it learns it belongs to aristocracy. The wine has warmth — without alcoholic heat — and spice underneath a lot of dark berry fruit. There’s also a Rhône-style blend with a purple label and a more expensive “artist series” Bordeaux blend with some shiraz added in. All are delicious. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.