— Dave McIntyre
GREAT VALUE
Selendi Green Label 2020
Aegean Region, Turkey, $15
Selendi is a line of wines made primarily with international grape varieties in a region of western Turkey where wine grapes have grown for four millennia. The Green is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot, and it tastes like a brash young Bordeaux before it learns it belongs to aristocracy. The wine has warmth — without alcoholic heat — and spice underneath a lot of dark berry fruit. There’s also a Rhône-style blend with a purple label and a more expensive “artist series” Bordeaux blend with some shiraz added in. All are delicious. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.
Selendi Sarniç 2019
Aegean Region, $15
This white blend from Selendi combines the familiar chardonnay and viognier with narince, a native variety. Rich and full-bodied, the wine smells of jasmine and apple blossoms, while flavors lean toward Bosc pear and star fruit. ABV: 14.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Protos Verdejo 2020
Rueda, Spain, $16
A medium-bodied white wine with zip, this beauty tastes of quince, peach and apricot. The finish is quick but the smile lingers. Drink this by itself or with lighter seafood, poultry or pasta dishes. ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Les Hauts d'Acantalys Lirac 2019
Rhône Valley, France, $16
Savory and lush, with deep flavors of black cherry, plum, smoked meat and wild herbs, this is a classic southern Rhône Valley red wine. The alcohol is a bit high from the ripe 2019 vintage, but the wine holds together well. Drink this while waiting for your 2019 Châteauneuf du Papes to mature. It’s produced by Les Vignerons de Tavel, a prolific and talented cooperative winery. ABV: 15 percent.
Domaine Thibert Miranda Mâcon-Fuissé 2020
Burgundy, France, $22
Fans of white burgundy should seek out this beauty. Fans of chardonnay who wonder what the fuss is about in Burgundy should also try this, which packs mouth-filling flavors of ripe orchard fruit, bulked up by seven months in oak barrels. The producer specializes in Pouilly-Fuissé, so think of this as an affordable introduction to that style. ABV: 13 percent.
