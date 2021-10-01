Ponzi Vineyards, an Oregon pioneer winery, was purchased earlier this year by French champagne house Bollinger, which also owns Domaine Chanson in Burgundy, so there is a three-way pinot noir connection to watch as the winery evolves under new ownership. The Ponzi family did just fine, of course, including making this delicious pinot from the 2018 vintage. Tavola is the “introductory” wine, sourced from vineyards around the Willamette Valley and priced relatively affordably. It’s savory, with smoky dark cherry and plum flavors and a hint of wood spice. Swirl, sniff, sip. Sit back. Smile. ABV: 13.8 percent.