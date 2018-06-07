

Freekeh Salad With Raspberries; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/for The Washington Post)

Freekeh, an ancient Middle Eastern type of wheat, has been on my radar for quite a while as a new “it” grain, but I had not gotten around to trying it until now. I wish I hadn’t waited so long, because it is a treasure on both nutritional and culinary fronts.

It is a whole grain that is exceptionally rich in protein and fiber (it has more of both than quinoa does), and it has a lovely chewiness with a nutty, subtly smoky taste that is the result of the grain, which is harvested when it is young and green, being roasted over an open fire.

This salad showcases freekeh’s delights by pairing it with ingredients typical of its Middle Eastern roots: a generous amount of parsley and mint, a simple olive oil and lemon dressing and a crunchy shower of pistachios. But I had a little fun with it from there, adding chopped celery for a crisp contrast to the tender grain, and fresh raspberries to provide a bright and unexpected twist and push the salad into to realm of summer.

Serve it with anything you are grilling this season. After trying it once, I’ll bet freekeh will find a regular spot in your kitchen as it has in mine.