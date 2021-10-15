GREAT VALUE
Las Perdices Viognier 2020
Mendoza, Argentina, $14
Las Perdices produces a consistently good line of affordable wines from Agrelo, just south of Mendoza. The viognier has the variety’s characteristic honeysuckle aromas and beeswax texture with a rich, satisfying finish. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.
Imported and distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Broad Branch Market, Capitol Supermarket, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Little Italy Corner Store, Mac Market, Magruder’s, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Streets Market (14th Street, Columbia Road, Massachusetts Avenue), Wide World of Wines, Wine & Butter, Yes! Organic Market (Capitol Hill, Brookland, 14th Street NW). Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bradley Food & Beverage, Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors, the Happy Grape, Wells Discount Liquors, Wine Works, Wine Underground in Baltimore; Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Frederick Wine House, Spin the Bottle Wine Co., Trout Liquors in Frederick; Old Town Market in Kensington; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Rip’s Country Inn in Bowie; Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); the Cheese Shop in Williamsburg; City Vino in Fredericksburg; Libbie Market, McDonough Market, Oxford Cellars, Yellow Umbrella Provisions in Richmond; Mermaid Winery (Norfolk, Virginia Beach); Streets Market & Cafe in Alexandria; Towers Foods, Whino in Arlington; Unwined in Belleview; Whole Foods Market in Springfield; Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville; WineStyles in Montclair; Yiannis Wine & Food in Virginia Beach.
La Posta Pizzella Malbec 2019
Mendoza, $20
The La Posta wines are the product of Laura Catena, of Argentina’s “first family of wine,” and winemaker Luis Reginato. They feature family grape growers of Mendoza, such as the Pizzella family in this fine malbec from the Uco Valley. Dense in color and spicy in aroma, with juicy blackberry and blueberry flavors, this will have you firing up the grill and dreaming of a traditional Argentine asado feast. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported by Vine Connections, distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Barmy Wines & Liquors, Batch 13, Burka’s Wine & Liquor, Exotic Wine & Liquors (online), Good Ole Reliable Liquors, Hill Spirits Unlimited, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, S&S Liquors. Available in Maryland at Amendment 21, Wine Source in Baltimore; Cindy’s Spirits, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Harbour Spirits, La Posta Pizzeria in Severna Park; Montgomery County Wine & Liquor Stores (various locations); Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Total Wine & More (Laurel, Timonium); Walgreen’s in Annapolis. Available in Virginia at Murphy Beverage in Winchester; Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna; Whole Foods Market (Ashburn, Virginia Beach).
Château Moncontour Vouvray Sec 2019
Loire Valley, France, $20
Chenin blanc from its spiritual homeland in the Loire Valley, bursting with apple and pear flavors and a chalky minerality. Vouvray often carries a little residual sweetness (chenin’s acidity can handle it), and Moncontour’s tech sheet notes 8.5 grams per liter, which is not totally dry. That sugar is evident — if at all — as softness on the palate rather than sweetness of flavor, justifying the “sec” — or dry — designation on the label. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Baron Francois: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Imperial Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Splash Liquor and Groceries, Sav-On Liquor, U Street Wine & Beer. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls.
Tenuta Carretta Cayega Roero Arneis 2020
Piedmont, Italy, $21
Springtime aromas of apple blossoms rise from the glass, followed by flavors of green apples and pears. The Cayega from Tenuta Carretta, made with the arneis grape, is ripe and fruity, with a rich texture and persistent finish. ABV: 14 percent.
Imported by Wine Emporium, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Salumeria 2703, Salumeria NoMa. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Bethesda Market in Bethesda; CuVino in Timonium; Dawson’s Market, King’s Craft Beer Wine Deli in Rockville; Di Pasquale’s Marketplace (Brewers Hill), Mastellone Deli & Wine Shop in Baltimore; District East Beer & Wine, Frederick Wine House, Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Giolitti Delicatessen, the Italian Market in Annapolis; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Baked Bistro, Fox Tail Wine Bar & Gastropub in Hampton; Branch & Vine, Oxford Cellars, Shields Market, Strawberry Street Market in Richmond; Crystal Palate, Vino Culture in Norfolk; Dolce Vita Wine Bar in Fairfax; Gvino in Leesburg; the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover), Pentagon City Wine in Arlington; Marchese Italian Market, Yiannis Wine & Food in Virginia Beach; Market 2 Market in Alexandria; Norm’s Beer & Wine, Vienna Vintners in Vienna; Sal’s by Victor, Wine Seller in Williamsburg; the Wine Attic in Clifton; WineStyles in Montclair.
Alberto Oggero Roero 2019
Piedmont, $23
Alberto Oggero’s arneis is delicate, more floral than fruity, with mineral undertones. Don’t mistake it for a shy wine — the flavor lingers like a pleasant memory. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Ris, Wardman Wines. Available in Virginia at Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe, Brookland Park Market in Richmond; Beer Run, Mangione’s on Main in Charlottesville; the Brew Shop, Osteria da Nino in Arlington; Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Vino Market in Midlothian.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
More from Food: