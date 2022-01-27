Alentejo, in south-central Portugal, is best known for juicy, boisterous red wines with high quality at very affordable prices. This Aplanta blend may surprise you — it is lighter than typical of the region. In color and mouthfeel, it resembles a pinot noir. But the flavors are all Alentejo — jammy blueberry and boysenberry, with cola and spice notes. The blend is aragonez (a Portuguese name for tempranillo) and alicante bouschet. This wine has a great story, too: It comes from a town and vineyard that were relocated to higher ground in 2004, when a new dam was built that would have left both under water. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).