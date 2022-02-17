GREAT VALUE

Obvious Wines No. 1 Dark and Bold Red Blend 2017

Paso Robles, Calif., $15

Obvious Wines is another line that tries to cut through the fluff of winemaking and tell us the essentials. Like “Dark and Bold” for this savory red blend from Paso Robles in California’s Central Coast region. It’s cabernet sauvignon, merlot and malbec — three traditional Bordeaux varieties — with a bit of tannat blended in, a mix not uncommon in Virginia, actually. The brand’s tagline is “Because you shouldn’t need a PhD to drink wine,” and the back labels use infographics to tell us the basics, including the wine’s green credentials (sustainably farmed, solar-powered winery, zero carbon footprint cork). It’s also vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13.9 percent. BW: 470 grams (Light).

Distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at 1500 Market, Benmoll Liquors, Exotic Wine & Liquors, Imperial Wine & Spirits (12th Street NW, Connecticut Avenue), Rodman’s, State Liquors, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue), Thomas & Sons Mini Grocery, Washington Wine & Liquor, Zoo Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Ol’ Passapatanzy Store & Deli in King George; Kizuna Sushi & Ramen in Vienna; Total Wine & More (various locations); Trattoria Villagio, the Wine Attic in Clifton.

Obvious Wines No. 2 Bright & Crisp Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Loire Valley, France, $15

Not just “bright and crisp,” but also “light body, vegan, dry,” according to the front label. Friendly with avocado, pasta and sushi, says the back. This wine is a fine representation of Loire Valley sauvignon blanc for everyday sipping and a suitable launch point to explore the region and its wines. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 410 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Cosentino Winery The Zin Zinfandel 2019

Lodi, Calif., $16

Zinfandel is increasingly becoming a niche wine, which is code for expensive. This affordable bottling from Cosentino conjures memories of the heady days when zin fiends would happily debate the merits of Ridge, Ravenswood and Rosenblum. (Yes, you could probably carbon-date me based on that sentence.) Look for flavors of boysenberry, cranberry and cherry, with baking spices and a rich, jammy mouthfeel. The alcohol is high — not uncommon with zin — but the fruit carries it well. But beware — this is not a subtle wine. Pair with burgers, pizza, grilled chicken or hearty pastas. ABV: 15.4 percent. BW: 600 grams (Average).

Distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Select Reserves. Available in Maryland at Pairings Bistro in Bel Air; Nick’s of Clinton in Waldorf; Vlamis Liquors in Elkton; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria; Giant Food (various locations); WineStyles in Montclair.

GREAT VALUE

Mary Taylor Wine Anjou Blanc 2020 Pascal Biotteau

Loire Valley, France, $16

Mary Taylor is a broker representing small, family-owned wineries in Europe, emphasizing environmentally friendly farming and minimal-intervention winemaking. Her labels are uniformly simplified to eliminate any confusing flimflammery: Just her name, the producer’s name, the appellation and the vintage. The goal, as she explains on her website, is to find “honest, authentic” wines that reflect their terroir. This Anjou Blanc from Pascal Biotteau is made from chenin blanc. Refreshing acidity carries it through aromas and flavors of acacia, peach and nectarine. Give it time in your glass to let these flavors play, and please don’t drink it straight from the fridge. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).

Imported by Nashawtuc, distributed in the District and Maryland by Prestige-Ledroit, in Virginia by Le Storie: Available in the District at the Eastern Wine Bar, Pearson’s. Available in Maryland at Bay Wine & Spirits in North Beach, LAX Wine Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville; the Remington Bottle in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Common House, Wine Warehouse, the Wool Factory in Charlottesville; Department of Beer and Wine, Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese, Lemaire in Richmond; Wine House in Fairfax.

GREAT VALUE

Mary Taylor Wine Valençay 2019 Sophie Siadou

Loire Valley, France, $19

This delightful red is a blend of almost equal parts gamay, côt (a Loire name for malbec) and pinot noir, a blend we’re not likely to find anywhere else. Vigneronne Sophie Siadou calls the cuvée “Les Griottes” because of the bright cherry flavor of the wine. You may also detect blackberries and wild herbs. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 560 grams (Average).

Imported by Nashawtuc, distributed in the District and Maryland by Prestige-Ledroit, in Virginia by Le Storie: Available in the District at Dupont Market, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Purple Patch. Available in Maryland at Bay Wine & Spirits in North Beach; Ye Old Spirit Shoppe in Frederick. Available in Virginia at the Brew Shop, Green Pig Bistro, Pentagon City Wine in Arlington; Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; Department of Beer and Wine, Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Rowland in Richmond; Vino Market in Midlothian; Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.