

Sweet-Tart Slaw With Fig Dressing; get the recipe, below. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

It’s well worth having this unique slaw at top of mind for your summer menus. It offers crisp, fresh contrast and colorful nutritional balance to whatever you might be grilling, and it holds up well in a picnic cooler. That could be said of most slaws, but this gem-hued tumble of red cabbage, shaved carrot and onion with a nutty crunch of sunflower seeds, has a tasty twist that ups the ante both flavor-and health-wise.

Instead of swimming in the usual mayonnaise-heavy dressing, the vegetables here are tossed with a sweet-tart blend of dried figs, cider vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, all whirred in a food processor until creamy. The dried figs, mostly broken down in the end, leave bits of texture in the dressing and offer a gentle, healthful sweetness — not enough to notice the fruit per se, but to balance the bright, tangy pucker from the vinegar.

Together, the ingredients add just the right flavor punch to brighten a barbecue-sauce-slathered protein or burger, or to enliven a summer salad spread. This new take on an old favorite will be a highlight on your table, whether you are eating outdoors or inside.