This comforting meal of beef and sauteed mushrooms mingling in a velvety, sour cream-enriched sauce has the same basic ingredients of a classic stroganoff, but they are re-proportioned so the dish is much better for you, with a balanced richness that satisfies in a lighter way.
Here, compared with the traditional recipe, the ratio of beef to mushrooms is flipped. So while there is tender steak in every bite, meaty mushrooms are more of a major player. Regular sour cream — not reduced- or low-fat — with its uncompromised, cultured, spoon-coating silkiness, gives the sauce its distinctive essence. But this recipe calls for about half of what many recipes call for and does the trick without adding heaviness.
Using olive oil instead of butter also helps keep the dish in the healthful zone. Spiked with a tangy hint of mustard, sprinkled with fresh parsley and served over egg noodles (look for whole-grain), it’s an Old World dinner with a new outlook.
4 servings
We found No Yolks brand whole-grain egg noodles at Giant stores and online via Amazon.com.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
12 ounces boneless sirloin steak, trimmed and thinly sliced across the grain
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 or 2 large shallots, chopped (about ½ cup)
Two 10-ounce packages white button mushrooms, cleaned, stemmed, and sliced (about 6 cups)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon flour
1¼ cups low-sodium beef broth
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Cooked whole-grain egg noodles, for serving (see headnote)
Season the meat with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the beef and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until seared but still pink inside. Transfer the meat with its juices to a plate.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet (medium heat). Add the shallot and cook for about a minute, stirring, until softened. Add the mushrooms, and then the garlic, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their water and it has evaporated.
Sprinkle the mushrooms with the flour and stir until well combined. Add the beef broth and, stirring, bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low; add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the mixture thickens and reduces slightly, then stir in the mustard until well incorporated. Add the sour cream, stirring until well blended.
Return the meat and any accumulated juices to the pan; cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the meat is just warmed through, but still medium-rare.
Serve warm, garnished with the parsley, over the noodles.
Nutrition | Per serving (without the noodles): 310 calories, 25 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 19 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
Recipe tested by Matt Arnold and Nilar Andrea Chit Tun; email questions to food@washpost.com
