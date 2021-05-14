Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Bacchus Wine Cellar, Broad Branch Market, Congress Market, Cookies Corner, Dixie Liquor, Grand Liquor, LA Liquors, Magruder’s, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Old City Market and Oven, Rodman’s, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue), Uptown Market, Watergate Vintners & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Avenue); Young’s Deli & Market. Available in Maryland at 3rd Base Liquors in Bel Air; Beer Wine & Co., Butchers Alley, Capital Beer & Wine, Cork 57 Beer and Wine, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer, Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Beers & Cheers Too, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Botanero, Grosvernor Market, Pour Vino N’ Hops, Village Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Locavino, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Olney Beer & Fine Wine in Olney; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Rip’s Wine and Spirit Shop in Bowie; Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Cheesetique (Alexandria, Arlington); Kroger (Eastridge) in Richmond; Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.