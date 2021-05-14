Imported and distributed by Siema Wines: Available in the District at Glen’s Garden Market, Queen’s English, Rodman’s, Wagshal’s Deli, Wagshal’s on New Mexico. Available in Maryland at Catoctin Furnace Liquors in Sabillasville; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors, Rosewood Liquors, Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown; Orion Wine & Spirits, Spin the Bottle Wine Co. in Frederick; Village Spirits in Smithsburg. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s, Department of Beer and Wine in Alexandria; Bombolini Pasta, Once Upon a Vine in Richmond; the Caboose Market & Cafe in Ashland; the Vine and Leaf in Front Royal.
Mar de Viñas Albariño 2020
Val do Salnés, Rías Baixas, Spain, $19
Citrusy, with a hint of salinity from the ocean breeze off the Atlantic, this wine brightens your palate the way a squirt of lemon lifts the flavors of any dish. The fish on the label suggests the perfect food pairing. ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Dominio de Punctum Aventurero 2020
Castile, Spain, $13
The pale color of this wine had me thinking of rosé, but this is a white wine, apparently with a little skin contact. The blend is sauvignon blanc, viognier and macabeo, an indigenous Spanish variety. It’s a garden walk after a spring rain, with flavors and aromas of passion fruit, jasmine, chalk and oregano floating through each sip. It’s also another reminder not to drink your white wines so cold that these subtle flavors are obscured. Certified biodynamic, organic and vegan. ABV: 14.1 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Socius Sauvignon & Semillon 2019
Périgord, France, $14
The Périgord region of France is known for truffles, foie gras and historic castles from the Thirty Years’ War. Wine — not so much. But it is, after all, just a hop, skip and jump east of Bordeaux. This delicious blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon fits the classic bordeaux style, with flavors of peach, apricot and fig braced by bright acidity and a mouth-filling texture. ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Il Casato Pinot Grigio 2020
Valdadige, Italy, $12
The 2019 vintage of this inexpensive beauty ranked among my greatest values of the year last year. Too many pinot grigios in this price range are innocuous white wines, but the Il Casato manages to combine crisp acidity with ripe flavors of apricot and a fairly rich texture. It’s ideal for sipping on its own or with antipasti before a feast. ABV: 13 percent.
