From left, Scheid Family Wines, District 7 Pinot Noir 2017; Bieler Père & Fils Sabine 2018; Failla Chardonnay 2016; Charles & Charles Rosé 2018; Domaine Alain Chavy Bourgogne Chardonnay 2017. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

We have two “greatest values” this week, and both are rosés from French winemaker Charles Bieler. One he makes in Provence with his father; the other hails from Washington state, a collaboration with iconoclastic winemaker Charles Smith. We also have two exceptional chardonnays, one from the remote coastal regions of Sonoma County, the other from Burgundy, and a delicious, affordable pinot noir from Monterey.

GREAT VALUE

Bieler Père & Fils Sabine 2018

Aix-en-Provence, France, $12

The father and son are Philippe Bieler, who founded the famous Chateau Routas in the Rhone Valley, and Charles, his son. Together, they specialize in rosé, including the delightful Sabine, which is a bit untraditional with 14 percent of the blend being cabernet sauvignon. (The rest is grenache, syrah, cinsault and rolle, the French name for vermentino.) The wine offers flavors of stone fruit and melon, seasoned by wild herbs. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Imported by Bieler Père & Fils, distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at AB Liquors, Chinatown Liquor, Giant Food (various locations), Harris Teeter (various locations), Trader Joe’s (various locations), World Market, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Vienna Vintner in Vienna.

Failla Chardonnay 2016

Sonoma Coast, Calif., $37

Failla is located in the remote western part of Sonoma County, an area some devotees call the “true Sonoma Coast.” This wine is unlike most California chardonnay — it is lithe and taut, a live wire that sends a jolt of energy across the palate. Absolutely delicious. Popular in restaurants, it also has with some retail availability. ABV: 13.9 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Bell Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Old Town Market in Kensington. Available in Virginia at Total Wine & More (Alexandria, McLean, Sterling), Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Domaine Alain Chavy Bourgogne Chardonnay 2017

Burgundy, France, $26

This domaine is located in Burgundy’s Pouilly-Fuissé appellation, prime chardonnay territory. Made from grapes grown outside those famous boundaries, it offers great Burgundian character without the price of prestige. This wine is rich and full-bodied, with a linear core that keeps the flavor going long after swallowing. Enjoy it with richer seafood or poultry. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Old Town Market in Kensington. Available in Virginia at Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton.

GREAT VALUE

Charles & Charles Rosé 2018

Columbia Valley, Wash., $14

Here’s an all-American, juicy rosé — a partnership of French winemaker Charles Bieler of Bieler Père et Fils and Washington state winemaker Charles Smith, perhaps best known for Kung Fu Girl Riesling — to help you cool off in the summer heat. The blend is based on syrah and cabernet sauvignon, which give a bold palate of fruit flavors with the bracing acidity and dry finish we expect from a fine rosé. ABV: 12.6 percent.

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at 1 West Dupont Circle Wines & Liquors, Ace Beverage, Barrel House Liquors, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Whole Foods Market (various locations), Giant Food (various locations), Harris Teeter (various locations), Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Metro Wine & Spirits, S&R Liquors, Safeway (various locations), Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Target. Available in Virginia at various locations of Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market.

Scheid Family Wines, District 7 Pinot Noir 2017

Monterey, Calif., $17

I’m always on the lookout for good pinot noir under $20 a bottle. Many taste like confections made according to some recipe; some taste like candy or cough syrup, anything but pinot noir. Scheid Family Wines does a good job capturing pinot noir’s characteristic flavors of dark cherries and cola spice. Their D7 Chardonnay is also quite good. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s in Bethesda, Rodman’s (Wheaton, White Flint), Spring Ridge Liquors in Frederick. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston), Leesburg Vintner in Leesburg, Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), Vienna Vintner in Vienna, WineStyles in Montclair.

