Here’s a creamy, sweet, chilled dessert that’s arguably more refreshing — and better for you — on a hot summer’s day than a bowl of ice cream.
This cool melon soup makes the most of juicy cantaloupe or honeydew by blending it with lime juice, coconut milk and a touch of honey, all of which provide subtle layers of flavor and add creaminess; when you use honeydew, the soup becomes a stunning, pale celadon color.
After chilling thoroughly in the refrigerator, the soup is served elegantly in bowls with a small scoop of coconut sorbet and a shower of fresh mint. It definitely tastes like dessert, but one that is exceptionally quenching because it is lighter than it is than rich. I don’t mean to imply you need to forgo the occasional ice cream this summer — it’s just that once you have tried this dish, you might find yourself craving it instead.
4 to 5 servings (makes about 4 cups)
MAKE AHEAD: The soup needs to be refrigerated for at least 1 hour, and up to 2 days before serving.
Adapted from food nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
5 cups packed cantaloupe or honeydew chunks (from a 3½ -pound melon, peeled and seeded)
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
½ cup unsweetened light (low-fat) coconut milk
½ cup store-bought coconut sorbet
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, for garnish
Combine the melon, honey and lime juice in a food processor; puree until smooth. Add the coconut milk and pulse to incorporate. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, and up to 2 days.
To serve, ladle the soup into individual shallow bowls. Place a scoop of sorbet at the center of each portion, then top with the chopped mint.
