

Coconut Melon Soup; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/for The Washington Post)

Here’s a creamy, sweet, chilled dessert that’s arguably more refreshing — and better for you — on a hot summer’s day than a bowl of ice cream.

This cool melon soup makes the most of juicy cantaloupe or honeydew by blending it with lime juice, coconut milk and a touch of honey, all of which provide subtle layers of flavor and add creaminess; when you use honeydew, the soup becomes a stunning, pale celadon color.

After chilling thoroughly in the refrigerator, the soup is served elegantly in bowls with a small scoop of coconut sorbet and a shower of fresh mint. It definitely tastes like dessert, but one that is exceptionally quenching because it is lighter than it is than rich. I don’t mean to imply you need to forgo the occasional ice cream this summer — it’s just that once you have tried this dish, you might find yourself craving it instead.