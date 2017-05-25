

Why choose between them? Make a sampler for your next get-together. From left to right: Horseradish Deviled Eggs (in back); Lourdes’s Deviled Eggs With Foie Gras and Tuna; Proof’s Beet-Pickled Deviled Eggs; Less-Devilish Eggs; Homestead Deviled Eggs and Hummus Deviled Eggs. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

Obviously, Aristotle hadn’t snacked on deviled eggs when he proclaimed the whole as greater than the sum of its parts. Egg white vessels, endless variations on yolk-based fillings and garnishes as simple or fussy as the occasion requires each bring their own charms to the party.

On the eve of a holiday that honors Americans who fought for the freedoms we hold dear, we recommend a liberating approach to serving deviled eggs. Make the kind you like best and a few others, too. Here are six options to try. We doubt there will be leftovers.

[Video: How to steam eggs to hard-cooked perfection]

Horseradish Deviled Eggs . The simple addition of prepared white horseradish adds depth and zing to the filling.

Beet-Pickled Deviled Eggs. These are on the brunch menu at Proof in Penn Quarter, served with a flourish of celery leaves and chives in addition to the pickled mustard seeds shown here. The striking color is achieved by marinating the egg white halves in a beet pickling liquid.

Hummus Deviled Eggs. The chickpea puree gives the filling more body, and the za’atar spice blend offers lemony notes.

Homestead Deviled Eggs. Chef Marty Anklam ups the ante by placing them atop an asparagus-tarragon puree at his neighborhood spot in Petworth. You’ll want to swipe up every last bit of it.

Less-Devilish Eggs. Replacing half the mayonnaise with nonfat yogurt reduces the fat without affecting the classic flavor; from Cooking Light.

Lourdes’s Deviled Eggs With Foie Gras and Tuna. Pull these out when you’re looking to impress. They are umami-rich.