

Size matters, and this tiny pan is proof. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

My parents have never accused me of being a morning person. The Nickelodeon alarm clock that rattled me out of my elementary- and middle-school slumber was strategically placed just out of reach from my bed, so it required a foot to hit the floor before I could silence its cartoonish honking. I’d capitalize on any and all opportunities to snooze just a few minutes longer.

But breakfast was my siren call — especially when it involved eggs or bacon, or better yet, both, nestled between two pieces of toast, an English muffin or a bagel. A homemade, hot breakfast sandwich was the trick to getting me going in the morning.

These days, as I’m rushing out the door for work, breakfast could easily just be an afterthought. I’m a journalist! Don’t we all just run on coffee? Not all of us. And one Smurf-size kitchen tool has become my tiny savior: the individual egg pan.

It looks like decorative wall art for a doll house or a relic from the set of an ill-fated fourth “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” movie. But this 4 ¾-inch runt of a frying pan possesses all the qualities of its bigger siblings, and it makes the simple task of frying an egg a breeze.

This little feller will fry an egg evenly in minutes — perfectly shaped to fit on a bagel, or toast, or in the palm of my hand if I’m really in a hurry to get out the door. Scrambled eggs? It can handle ’em. Two, to be exact, and as a bonus, you get to practice your surgeonlike precision while trying to avoid sloshing onto the stove top.

“It’s so cute!” You’re saying with that tone you use when your friend foists a photo of her not-all-that-cute baby niece on you. “It’ll fit right in with my handmade, pinkie-length honey dipper and the spatula keychain my aunt put in my stocking!”

Yes, it is cute! And because it’s nonstick, it also takes about five seconds to clean, which is five more seconds I get to spend making sure I don’t forget my umbrella or my ID badge or my socks.

The name might ring a little sad: “individual egg pan.” Like a “microwaveable mug cake for one” or a “lovely cheese pizza, just for me.” But I like to think of it as a miniature canvas for personalized, made-to-order eggs. Because really, who has room for a griddle?

A fried egg makes just about everything better, from a bowl of pasta to a burger. But for me, it all comes back to the breakfast sandwich, and friends, the individual egg pan makes it all possible. (Tiny spatula not required.)