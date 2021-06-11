GREAT VALUE
La Tour de Gatigne 2020
Cévennes, France, $13
This organic rosé, a blend of grenache and syrah, tastes of cantaloupe, sage and a gamy suggestion of a gossamer-thin slice of prosciutto. It’s a great match for whatever you’re nibbling on before dinner. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Dionysos Import: Available in the District at Mom’s Organic Market, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Cork 57 Beer and Wine, Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville. Available in Virginia at C’est Le Vin, Union Market in Richmond; Grape + Bean, River Bend Bistro & Wine Bar, Unwined (Belleview, King Street) in Alexandria; Mom’s Organic Market (various locations); Swirl & Sip in Fairfax; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Verre Wine Bar in Arlington; Vino Market in Midlothian; Waterman’s Surfside Grille in Virginia Beach.
GREAT VALUE
L'escarelle June 21st 2020
Méditerranée, France, $17
This more affordable rosé from Chateau de L’escarelle is lighter and softer, but it shows the same quality pedigree of its sibling. And if you forget and drink it on June 22, it will be just as delicious. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported and distributed in the District and Virginia by Banville Wine Merchants; distributed in Maryland by Artisans & Vines. Available in the District at Batch 13, Cork & Fork, Magruder’s, Metro Wine & Spirits, Rose Creek Wines. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Olney Beer & Fine Wine in Olney. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls; Department of Beer and Wine in Alexandria; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Swirl & Sip in Fairfax.
Chateau de L'escarelle 2020
Coteaux Varois en Provence, France, $22
Here’s a classic Provençal rosé, offering strawberry and wild herbs with a hint of the sea, almost like tasting the south of France in a glass. It gives all the summer refreshment you’d expect, with an extra bonus of complexity that unfurls over a long finish. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed in the District and Virginia by Banville Wine Merchants; distributed in Maryland by Artisans & Vines: Available in the District at Batch 13, the Bottle Shop, Cork & Fork, Euro Market & Cafe, Magruder’s, Wagshal’s Market. Available in Maryland at the Bottle Shop, Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg. Available in Virginia at Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Market 2 Market, Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria; J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese, Tidewater Cellars (online) in Richmond; Vino Bistro in Leesburg.
Maison L'Envoyé Straight Shooter Pinot Noir 2019
Willamette Valley, Ore., $22
Deep and savory, with aromas and flavors of dark cherry, dried leaves and mushrooms, this wine is a fine example of Oregon pinot at a reasonable price. ABV: 13.6 percent.
Distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at Bacchus Wine Cellar, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at 818 Market in Catonsville; Dulaney Wines and Spirits in Towson; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Roland Park Wines & Liquors, Wells Discount Liquors, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at 29 Tastings in Rochelle; Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Tastings of Charlottesville; the Town Duck in Warrenton.
Cabert Ribolla Gialla Vino Spumante Brut
Italy, $18
Ribolla gialla is a white grape from northeastern Italy that produces light, fruity wines. This sparkling example is crisp and refreshing, with tropical flavors of mango and kumquat. It’s a fun wine that could bookend your dinner party — as a starter to greet your guests or with a fruit-based dessert. ABV: 12 percent.
Imported and distributed by Bravo Wine Imports: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, A. Litteri, MacArthur Beverages, Radici, Salumeria 2703, Salumeria NoMa. Available in Virginia at Classic Wines in Great Falls; Crystal City Wine Shop, the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington; Foods of All Nations, Rio Hill Wine & Gourmet in Charlottesville; Murphy Beverage, Wine Mill in Winchester; Once Upon a Vine in Richmond; Pickford Fresh Seafood in Harrisonburg; Sfizi Cafe in Falls Church; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; the Whole Ox in Marshall; Wine Cabinet in Reston; Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria; Wine House in Fairfax; WineStyles (Chantilly, Montclair); Yelping Dog Wine in Staunton.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
