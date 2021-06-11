Summer is prime rosé season, and we are in luck — the 2020 vintage of rosés from Provence, and elsewhere in the south of France, is outstanding in quality and value. This week, we feature three southern French rosés — one from Provence, another by the same producer from a less prestigious and more affordable appellation, and a bargain charmer from Cévennes, a bit further inland. To round out the selection, we have a pinot noir from Oregon and an unusual sparkling wine from Italy, made with an obscure grape called ribolla gialla, a name that should make you smile as you say it.