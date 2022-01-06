GREAT VALUE
Domaine A. Berthet Rayne Côtes du Rhône 2020
Rhône Valley, France, $18
We’re seeing more of this style of wine, and thank goodness: Excellent quality fruit, well-tended in the vineyard and minimally processed in the winery with little oak influence, and released less than a year after the vintage. Simple, straightforward and delicious. This CdR still packs a punch — exuberant up-front fruit, with cherry and berry flavors, some wild herbs characteristic of the Rhône, and soft, ripe tannins to carry it home. Savor this now or in the next few years with hearty roasts or grilled meats. Organic. Alcohol by volume: 14.3 percent. Bottle weight: 560 grams (Average).
Podere il Castellaccio Valénte 2018
Tuscany, Italy, $18
This wine is labeled “Vitigni autoctoni,” meaning it is made with grapes indigenous to the region. The blend is 70 percent sangiovese, the red grape we associate most with Tuscany, with the rest pugnitello and foglia tonda. Try saying those three times, or even typing them once with autocorrect. According to “Wine Grapes,” the authoritative tome by Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding and José Vouillamoz, the unimaginatively named foglia tonda — “round leaf” — is a genetic offspring of sangiovese, usually used to blend with its parent to add color. The grape was nearly extinct in the 1980s and is having a bit of a revival. Pugnitello, or “small fist” for its small, tight clusters, was also identified and revived in the 1980s, and is valued for its deep color and rich tannins. The blend in the Valénte achieves all these characteristics: Deeper ruby than many sangioveses, aromatic and well-structured. Give this wine an hour or two to decide it likes you — your patience will be rewarded. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).
Domaine Sauger Cheverny 2019
Loire Valley, France, $20
While the Loire Valley is famous for its sauvignon blanc, in the small appellation of Cheverny, white wines typically include chardonnay in the blend. Domaine Sauger’s white is 80 percent sauvignon blanc, 20 percent chardonnay. The chardonnay softens the acidity and mineral character of the sauvignon blanc and provides a bit of heft that makes the wine quite appropriate for colder weather. ABV: 13.5 percent. Bottle Weight: 550 grams (Average).
Antonin Rodet Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2019
Burgundy, France, $24
A good “basic burgundy,” labeled with just the Bourgogne appellation, can be an excellent introduction to the heartland of pinot noir. It can also be like playing a lottery — prices vary widely by producer (I’ve seen some in the $40s), as does quality. Antonin Rodet is an old-style negociant house, meaning it typically buys wines from various producers to market under its own name. The 2019 Bourgogne shows burgundy characteristics of dark fruit, forest-floor (think autumn leaves and brush) and mushroom, with some floral aromas to give it extra lift. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).
Thorn-Clarke Shotfire Shiraz 2019
Barossa, Australia, $26
Spicy and juicy, big and bold, Thorn-Clarke has been slinging fine shiraz for years. The 2019 Shotfire is everything you expect from Barossa — abundant red and dark fruit flavors seasoned with baking spice and smooth tannins on the finish. There’s also abundant alcohol, but the wine manages to pull it off without tasting hot. ABV: 15.5 percent. BW: 520 grams (Average).
