This wine is labeled “Vitigni autoctoni,” meaning it is made with grapes indigenous to the region. The blend is 70 percent sangiovese, the red grape we associate most with Tuscany, with the rest pugnitello and foglia tonda. Try saying those three times, or even typing them once with autocorrect. According to “Wine Grapes,” the authoritative tome by Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding and José Vouillamoz, the unimaginatively named foglia tonda — “round leaf” — is a genetic offspring of sangiovese, usually used to blend with its parent to add color. The grape was nearly extinct in the 1980s and is having a bit of a revival. Pugnitello, or “small fist” for its small, tight clusters, was also identified and revived in the 1980s, and is valued for its deep color and rich tannins. The blend in the Valénte achieves all these characteristics: Deeper ruby than many sangioveses, aromatic and well-structured. Give this wine an hour or two to decide it likes you — your patience will be rewarded. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).