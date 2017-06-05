

Chef Massimo Bottura’s Emilia Burgers; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

When you reach a certain age, or belt size, you tend to slow down on the burger intake. So you must make those occasions of consumption count — and this is one variation that’s worth the wait.

It’s featured in the new “Shake Shack” cookbook and was created by Massimo Bottura, of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, who paints plates with impeccable and imaginative flavors. His energy in the kitchen is infectious, as I’ve had the pleasure to witness. This creation is loaded with umami, that fifth “savory taste,” yet the recipe isn’t the least bit chef-fussy. It consists of a food-processor-quick green sauce on top and balsamic mayo on the bottom; in between them goes a pan-seared patty of very cold, very lean ground beef laced with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

This is one savory, juicy, messy, rich-tasting burger — especially when delivered upon a buttery toasted brioche bun. A half portion might just be all you need, and you’d be satisfied.