

Better Meatloaf; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

This meatloaf hits the spot the way the home-style favorite should. It is hearty, moist and meaty, with a tangy tomato-y topping that cooks down to a mouthwatering glaze.

But this recipe has the bonus of being better for you than most for three reasons: It is made with lean meat; it incorporates a whole grain; and it has extra vegetables. Ground beef that is 90 percent lean or more is used in place of the more typical 75 to 85 percent, keeping this meatloaf well in the healthful zone when it comes to saturated fat. (You could substitute ground turkey, but I recommend getting the kind that has at least some dark meat mixed in so that it also is about 90 percent lean.)

That leanness might ordinarily make for a dry, crumbly loaf, Not here, though. Substituting quick-cooking oats for the usual refined bread crumbs serves to lock moisture in the mix, keeping the result supple and tender, not to mention adding fiber and whole-grain nutrition. The finely ground oats blend in seamlessly with the other ingredients once cooked, so rather than adding an oat-y texture, the blend still has the feel of the meatloaf you know and love. A whole, grated zucchini and finely chopped red bell pepper bring yet more moisture, nearly undetectably, and they add a measure of vegetable goodness.

With those few changes and add-ins, you get all you want in a meatloaf in a better-for-you way that is not only the centerpiece of a heartwarming dinner but also makes an excellent lunch the next day, hot or cold.