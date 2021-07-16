Imported by J&D Selections, distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia; District East Beer & Wine, Orion Wine & Spirits, Riverside Liquors, Spin the Bottle Wine Co. in Frederick; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Gateway Farm Market in Thurmont; Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Liquor Stop in Bel Air; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Pinehurst Wine Shoppe, Wells Discount Liquor in Baltimore; River Hill Wine & Spirits in Clarksville; Rosewood Liquors in Hagerstown; Roundabout Fine Wine & Spirits in Laurel; T&T Wine Shop in Kensington; Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring; Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at All Things Virginia in Woodstock; Bodega Warehouse in Springfield; Crossroads Grocery in Winchester; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market, Union Market in Richmond; Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester; Shawnee Springs Market (Cross Junction, Winchester); Town Duck in Warrenton.