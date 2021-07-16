GREAT VALUE
Corte Adami Soave 2020
Verona, Italy, $13
Soave has somehow fallen off the wine radar, but it shouldn’t. It’s an ideal summer white wine. This Corte Adami bursts with ripe peach and apricot flavors, leading to a long, refreshing dry finish. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
GREAT VALUE
G.D. Vajra Barbera d'Alba 2019
Piedmont, Italy, $23
Vajra is one of my favorite producers from Italy’s Piedmont. Nebbiolo is the regional star, in barolo and barbaresco wines. Barbera is a more “everyday” wine, and this example is electric with juicy red fruit, woodsy spices and a long, voluptuous finish. This bottle is pricier than many barberas, but it is a step above the competition. ABV: 14 percent.
Terre de la Custodia Collezione Colli Martani Rosso 2017
Italy, $19
This savory blend of sangiovese, merlot and sagrantino is deep and sophisticated, with notes of dark plums, cherries, cloves and sassafras. It’s not for casual sipping — pair it with a hearty braised meat or steak from the grill. ABV: 13 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Lexicon Chardonnay 2019
Swartland, South Africa, $14
Here’s a top-notch affordable chardonnay with just enough toasty oak to lift the orchard flavors of apples and pears, with a hint of citrus curd, and carry them through to a long, satisfying finish. ABV: 11.5 percent.
Louis Pommery Brut
California, $24
From the makers of Pommery Champagne, this California bubbly is soft and fruity, with some sophistication. The bubbles caress your palate in a soft embrace, like an old friend’s greeting after a long separation. ABV: 12.5 percent.
