Worth a splurge: Ridgecrest Vineyards is a new label from Harry Peterson-Nedry and his daughter, Wynne Peterson-Nedry. But in a very real sense this is old-vine Oregon, because 2019 was the 35th harvest from the vineyard Peterson-Nedry planted in Ribbon Ridge, the first vineyard in this area in the western part of Willamette Valley. Harry was the guiding force behind Chehalem winery until he sold his interest in that label a few years ago. This is his second act, with Wynne as winemaker. The vineyard is predominantly marine-sedimentary soils, which give the wine a brooding dark-fruit character and umami savoriness that brightens a bit with some air. Try to enjoy this over two nights, if you can restrain yourself. “A dad, a daughter and a hill,” the label says. And a darn good wine. LIVE certified sustainable. ABV: 13.3 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).