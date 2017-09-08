

Beer-Roasted Mushrooms; see recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

I love a chef who takes as much care with vegetables as with meat and seafood. And I don’t mean he or she can make a mean salad or stir-fry — dishes that, as delicious as they can be, often combine lots of produce into a single mélange. I’m thinking instead of recipes that demonstrate a focus on the technique of cooking a particular vegetable in a way that makes it shine on the plate.

[Make the recipe: Beer-Roasted Mushrooms]

That’s what Chris Bianco does. He’s the Phoenix chef and restaurateur best known for making some of the country’s best pizza, and the author of the new “Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like” (Ecco, 2017). Bianco is an equal-opportunity chef, piling pulled lamb onto sandwiches and soppressata onto pizza dough, but also gently cooking beautiful beans for the classic Italian dish pasta e fagioli, grilling zucchini to combine with an egg and mint, and roasting mushrooms with a hoppy beer.

I jumped at the chance to make the latter. Bianco has you rub large portobello caps with a generous amount of olive oil, throw a bunch of smashed garlic cloves into the pan with them, along with a half-dozen rosemary sprigs, and then glug in three-quarters of a bottle of beer. Simple — and powerful. As the mushrooms roasted, the beer bubbled away and infused the fungi with a deep, slightly tangy flavor.

As instructed, I let them go until the liquid had reduced down to very little, then deglazed the pan with the remnants of the bottle. As soon as they were ready, I knew just what to do: I took some soft ciabatta I had on hand, and made a simple sandwich with a mushroom cap, a couple of those softened garlic cloves, a single slow-roasted tomato and mayo. It was heaven.

Bianco suggests you serve the mushrooms whole, or sliced on the diagonal as you would a steak. I’ll try that next time, but for now I’m happy making sandwiches, and I can’t imagine ever wanting to cook portobellos any other way.