Usually, the milk punch at Brennan’s flows freely during the restaurant’s decadent brunch but barely at all at night. But recently, something unusual happened in New Orleans: It got cold and actually snowed. All of a sudden, dinner guests started ordering the frothy brew, which has been on the menu “forever,” according to lead bartender Lu Brow. A little gust of holiday cheer had swept in. “I was just like, what is up with the Caribbean Milk Punch?” says Brow. “Maybe because it’s cold and it’s the holidays? I must have made like 50 of them.”

I love the Brennan’s milk punch, more than I want to. As a card-carrying cocktail Scrooge, I hate loving something so obviously lovable. I admit: I take a little pleasure when I try to sell a first-timer on Negronis and get a screwed-up angry face when they take a sip; it affirms that we Negroni lovers are special bitter little snowflakes. By contrast, the milk punch at Brennan’s is infinitely affable: bourbon, rum, heavy cream, little flecks of vanilla bean scattered through its snowy depths. That real vanilla bean is key, Brow says: “There’s something about looking down in your glass to see that little speckle. You know it’s good vanilla.”

The Brennan’s milk punch is classic, as creamy and festive as eggnog. But the term “milk punch” requires a little clarification; in fact, clarification is the difference between Brennan’s frothy milk variety and the other style.

That other style, clarified milk punch, has been enjoying a rejuvenation. A trickster’s drink, it contains citrus — usually not a good idea in combination with dairy, as it causes milk to curdle. But here, that’s exactly what you want: The proteins in milk act as a tool, the curds netting up the harsher, sharper notes of citrus and booze. The curds then are strained out of the punch.

Where Brennan’s milk punch shouts its creamy hedonism, clarified milk punch is a slyer, subtler beast. Because it’s perfectly clear, at a glance, you’d never know it had milk in it, but you’ll notice the dairy in the drink’s silken texture. The first time I encountered it, I assumed it was some modernist mixological magic, the sort of concoction produced by brooding Spaniards in a culinary lab, using powders and beakers and possibly a genetically modified cow.



Nope. Per drinks historian David Wondrich, the drink dates to the 1600s; the milk helped cut down on the acidity in traditional punch, which caused some drinkers stomach problems. In “Punch: The Delights (and Dangers) of the Flowing Bowl,” Wondrich writes that milk punch’s agreeableness “didn’t stop it from fading out in the middle of the nineteenth century with the rest of its tribe. Being more complicated to make than most, it would be denied even the half-life accorded to a special-occasion drink.”

I’m happy to see it’s made a comeback.

I’m a fan of both variations of milk punch; both seem to be drinks for special occasions. The creamy version common in New Orleans seems like it should be a rare treat (at least for those of us who wish to remain on the slimmer side of, say, the Hindenburg), and it’s perfect for the curative New Year’s Day brunch after a late evening. And the clarified variety can be a showstopper punch at the party the night before. It takes time to make, but the folks I plan to honky-tonk with on New Year’s Eve are worth it. And I’ll get to spend more time with them, since I’ll have the punch ready to go days beforehand and not have to think about it during the party.

At the Southern-themed Succotash in the District, the beverage team makes six gallons of the stuff every five days. Once they make a batch, the drink is done — no further mixing work when a guest places an order.

The drink starts out super-boozy, laden with bourbon and rum and amaro, but after it undergoes the milk-washing, it’s a completely different drink. “It’s a boozy cocktail, but it doesn’t taste overly boozy,” says beverage director Brook Vandecar, “and it has the mouthfeel of creaminess without the heaviness.”



There’s another beautiful example on the current tasting menu at the Columbia Room, Washington’s home for thinky drinks. The menu plays off the Hirshhorn exhibition “What Absence Is Made Of.” It’s a great home for a drink like the Clarity, which, says beverage director JP Fetherston, starts out a brilliant, opaque orange (it contains butternut squash, among many other ingredients) but emerges from the clarification process as naked and colorless as vodka.

It’s so perfectly clear that I thought the team must be doing something more complicated (clarification can also be done using agar agar, an algae-derived powder, or a centrifuge). But Fetherston confirms that they went totally old-school. “As much as I love the science side, as a history guy I’m always excited when I find something that’s tried and tested and is actually a very old practice,” he says. “We’re just mixing it up and letting the citrus and alcohol and dairy do its thing.” They filter the drink through a tight felt bag after allowing it to separate.

When I first made a clarified milk punch, I was intimidated by all the talk of curdling and separating and filtering, but I shouldn’t have been. I also should have been more patient: The more time you allow yourself, the less work you’ll have to do. If you wait only a few hours for the milk punch to separate, you’ll have to do a lot more manual filtration of leftover solids. If, on the other hand, you start the process and then store the punch in the fridge for a few days, it will do most of the work for you. The milk solids will fall to the bottom of your pitcher, leaving only the more minute particles for you to filter out manually. With its notes of herbal Chartreuse and pineapple (a classic symbol of hospitality), the recipe here is great for the holidays. But if you’re feeling experimental, you can also use its template to play around with other flavor combinations, using similar proportions of citrus, booze and milk.

And remember: All that waiting time is inactive, leaving you free to go out and fight the holiday crowds at the mall or throw snowballs at cheeky village urchins or prep your house for New Year’s guests — who can marvel at the clear tipple you serve them New Year’s Eve and slurp down the cozy, creamy classic at brunch the next morning.

