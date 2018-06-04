

Chipotle Honey-Marinated Steak; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

THE ASHEVILLE BEE CHARMER COOKBOOK

Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by 28 Varietals and Blends

By Carrie Schloss

Agate Surrey, 2017

$21.95

I may have done you a disservice, dear readers, in leaving “The Asheville Bee Charmer Cookbook” off The Washington Post’s recent summer reading list. So I am making up for it now.

While those cookbooks were touted for their satisfying deep dives, one can make the case that this slim, single-subject volume is just as compelling. You will get to know those 28 varietals, some of which might seem precious, since they are not found on grocery store shelves. Pure, good honey comes at a price, and it is an unfortunate fact of life that golden syrups labeled as honey have diluted the market and made us gasp at the product’s proper cost.

[Why honey may be the best expression of local flavor you can find, anywhere]

You will become aware of the “Bee Charmer” varietals’ affinities with certain foods and cuisines. You will wonder whether obtaining a jar of Tasmanian leatherwood honey, which pairs with lentils, beer and smoked cheeses, could be worth the bother. Having sampled it and several others featured in the book, I say: You bet it is.

And you will learn the story behind the book, named for the North Carolina shop whose owners are committed to selling local, seasonal honeys. Jillian Kelly and Kim Allen run a nice-looking business and keep bees themselves.



(Goran Kosanovic)

AT LEFT: Orange blossom honey goes into dressing for Kale, Clementine and Hazelnut Salad. ABOVE: The cover of the cookbook, named for the North Carolina shop that sells honeys. (Agate Surrey)

[Make the recipe: Kale, Clementine and Hazelnut Salad]

They were also lucky enough to get Carrie Schloss onboard; she and Allen have been friends since their college days. The Chicago-area chef and culinary consultant kept ease of use in mind here, evident in the recipe indexes by varietal and by dietary restriction. A surprising number of the creations are savory and a fair number skew healthful.

Finally, if you have exorcised refined sugar from your life or are wishing to loosen its grip, cook from this book and you will be among the happiest readers of all.