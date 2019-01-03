

Cod Stew With Fennel, Olives and Orange Essence. See recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post/Food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick for The Washington Post.)

This recipe is the food equivalent of a cozy sweater — one made of the most luxurious cashmere. It is big, warming bowl of comfort food, nourishing and easy for everyday eating, but with an elegance that allows it to cross over seamlessly to a dinner party. It marries the classic Sicilian trio of fennel, olives and orange — typically served together as a salad — in a robust one-pot meal.

The flavor of its fennel becomes deeper and mellower as it simmers and softens with the onion, garlic, carrot and celery in the tomato-infused fish stock. Strips of orange zest and bay leaf add layers of brightness to the mix. The stew’s base may be made and refrigerated a day ahead, or it may be frozen so it is at your fingertips whenever you need it. When you are ready to serve, just bring the base to a boil, then add the olives for a briny kick, and the fish.

Cod works beautifully, but you can use any firm, white-fleshed fish, such as monkfish, halibut and sea bass. The fish takes just five minutes to cook, so with the base already at hand you can fix dinner in a flash.

A squeeze of orange juice at the end imbues the stew with a fresh burst of citrus, for a dish which, like that sweater, will be one you reach for again and again.