Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina, $15

The purple ruby color of this wine promises intensity, and the flavors deliver with notes of blackberry, blueberry, violets, wild thyme and rosemary. This exciting wine is made with organic grapes and aged in concrete, which gives the wine a little rustic texture while allowing the top-quality fruit to shine. A terrific bargain for the price. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

AD

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co. and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Beers & Cheers Too, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits in Columbia; Locavino and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Old Town Market in Kensington; River Hill Wine & Spirits in Clarksville; Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill; Westside Wine Cellar and Beer in Derwood. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Brookland Park Market and Strawberry Street Market in Richmond; the Caboose Market & Cafe in Ashland; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Locke Store in Millwood; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Sperryville Corner Store in Sperryville.

Domaine Chaume-Arnaud Cotes du Rhone 2018

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

AD

AD

Rhone Valley, France, $23

This pour is unusually fruit-forward for a Rhone wine, the effect of a riper-than-usual year. It’s bold and juicy, with lots of blackberry, plum and raspberry fruit, along with a hint of the regional wild herbs known as garrigue. The importer will soon be transitioning to the 2019, but there is still plenty of this vintage around. It actually improves two or three days after opening. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at A. Litteri, the Bottle Shop, Cordial Craft Wine, Beer & Spirits, Cork & Fork, Georgia Ave. Food Barn, Hayden’s Liquor, Irving Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Streets Market (Cleveland Park), Young’s Deli & Market. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Cana Beer & Wine in Germantown; Maple Beer & Wine and Shuvam Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Rodman’s (White Flint); Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Brookland Park Market and J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese in Richmond; Department of Beer and Wine, Planet Wine & Gourmet and Slaters Market in Alexandria; K-1 Beer and Wine and Trade Roots in Arlington; Locke Store in Millwood; Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna; Retro’s Good Eats in Williamsburg; WineStyles (Montclair).

Granbazán Albariño Etiqueta Verde 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

AD

AD

Rias Baixas, Spain, $27

Albariño grown near the ocean in Rias Baixas tends to have a tart fruit profile and a minerally, almost saline character. The Granbazán green label, one of several bottlings the winery offers, is racy and focused with laser-sharp acidity to refresh your palate. This would be great with hearty seafood soups or stews. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Europvin, distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Bacchus Wine Cellar, Central Liquors, Cork Wine Bar and Market, Grand Cata (Shaw, La Cosecha), Hop Cask & Barrel, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Watergate Vintners & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage, and Maple Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Bin 604 Wine Sellers and Wine Source in Baltimore; Dawson’s Liquors and Magothy Wine & Spirits in Severna Park; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Foundry Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; the Wardroom in Easton; Wine Merchant in Lutherville. Available in Virginia at the Ag District at Chrysalis Vineyards and Red Fox Inn & Tavern in Middleburg; Classic Wines in Great Falls; Field & Main in Marshall; La Tienda in Williamsburg; Pentagon City Wine Merchant in Arlington.

GREAT VALUE

Technique Chardonnay 2018

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

AD

AD

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $19

From one of Sonoma County’s premier chardonnay regions, this wine hits all the right notes: loads of apple, pear and peach flavors braced by just enough oak influence to add structure and gravitas without weighing down the fruit. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, S&S Liquors, Yes! Organic Market (Brookland, Capitol Hill). Available in Maryland at Bella’s, Eastport Liquors, Giolitti Delicatessen and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Pine Liquors in Fort Washington; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

GREAT VALUE

Jules Prosecco Rosé

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

AD

Italy, $14

Another from the newly official category of prosecco rosé, this tart, refreshing bubbly hits the spot for an informal celebration or pre-dinner mood lifter. A slight bitterness at the end makes for a clean finish. ABV: 11 percent.

AD

Imported by GV Liquid Group, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s, Salumeria (2703, NoMa), Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Di Pasquale’s Marketplace and Wine Source in Baltimore; Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com and Gemelli’s Italian Market in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors and Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Giolitti Delicatessen and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Old Town Market in Kensington; Rodman’s (White Flint); Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at American Dream Cafe, Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) and Sense of Place Cafe in Arlington; Branch & Vine and Oxford Cellars in Richmond; Crystal Palate in Norfolk; Dolce Vita Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar in Fairfax; Marchese Italian Market, Rigoletto Italian Bakery & Cafe and Yiannis Wine Shop in Virginia Beach; Market 2 Market in Alexandria; Norm’s Beer & Wine and Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Wine Attic in Clifton; WineStyles (Montclair).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.