Spellbound Petite Sirah 2019
California, $15
There’s nothing really petite about petite sirah. The grape originates in France’s Rhône Valley, where it’s called durif but hardly ever seen these days. It’s also a relatively minor grape in California, but it can produce lush, plush, velvety wines overflowing with fruit and unapologetic about their relatively high alcohol. (A friend recently boasted about a 16.5 percent bottle he found.) Devotees have even created a fan group called — what else? — P.S. I Love You. Spellbound is an entry-level petite sirah, which I’ve recommended in previous vintages. It consistently features the dark berry jammy fruit characteristic of the grape, with a hint of Almond Joy — as in, milk chocolate, toasted almond and coconut. Sometimes you feel like a nut. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 470 grams (Light).
Jean Biecher Riesling 2020
Alsace, France, $16
Here’s a really good Alsace riesling that should be a fine partner for holiday meals this fall and for a few years to come. It’s dry, with apricot and pear flavors and a skein of minerality that carries the fruit through to a long, satisfying finish. This producer also makes a fine pinot gris and a more casual white blend called Marie. Organic. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).
Viña Palaciega Pedro Ximenez Sherry
Jerez, Spain, $18
This is dessert sherry, made from Pedro Ximenez grapes dried to raisins before pressing. The color is nut brown, with golden hues around the rim as you tilt the glass, suggesting a late-autumn sunset. No surprise — it tastes like raisins. Let the flavors unfurl on your palate for a few seconds, and you’ll also taste prunes, roasted hazelnuts and almonds. Savor this with your holiday pies and puddings, pour it over vanilla ice cream or just sip it after dinner. Serve slightly chilled. A little goes a long way. Not to worry — it’s fortified, so the wine will keep for several weeks in the fridge after opening. ABV: 17 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).
Chatham Vineyards Church Creek Chardonnay Steel 2020
Virginia's Eastern Shore, $21
There’s only one winery in the American Viticultural Area called Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and it’s making some terrific wine. Chatham’s Steel Chardonnay, made without oak influence, is consistently delicious and one of my favorite Virginia wines for its quality and affordability. The 2020 may be the best vintage yet of this wine from Jon and Mills Wehner. Apple, pear and quince flavors with a hint of citrus, a rich mouthfeel, spot-on acidity and a long finish make this a delicious wine for just about any meal. Though I might favor Chatham’s cabernet franc with a steak. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).
Boedecker Cellars Pinot Noir 2017
Willamette Valley, Ore., $29
I’ve enjoyed this wine over several vintages. The 2017 is drinking beautifully right now, bursting with flavors of Bing cherry, forest floor and a hint of cola spice. It just seems autumnal, perfect for a roast bird with all the trimmings. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 484 grams (Light).
