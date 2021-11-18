This is dessert sherry, made from Pedro Ximenez grapes dried to raisins before pressing. The color is nut brown, with golden hues around the rim as you tilt the glass, suggesting a late-autumn sunset. No surprise — it tastes like raisins. Let the flavors unfurl on your palate for a few seconds, and you’ll also taste prunes, roasted hazelnuts and almonds. Savor this with your holiday pies and puddings, pour it over vanilla ice cream or just sip it after dinner. Serve slightly chilled. A little goes a long way. Not to worry — it’s fortified, so the wine will keep for several weeks in the fridge after opening. ABV: 17 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).