GREAT VALUE

Field Recordings Fiction Red 2019

star star star star-half ( Extraordinary/Sublime )

Paso Robles, Calif., $22

The list of grape varieties on the label hints that this delicious red blends not just grapes but eras. Zinfandel, alicante bouschet, carignan and charbono suggest old-vine vineyards from long ago, while syrah, cabernet sauvignon, sangiovese, touriga nacional, corvina and barbera are probably more modern plantings. I may be all wrong on that, but I’d prefer to stick with my fantasies, fueled by this heady, savory beauty with flavors of blueberry and cherry, herbal notes of cola, and smoky grilled meat. If you need a European reference, it’s Rhône. But this is a California gem, through and through. Alcohol by volume: 13.9 percent.

AD

AD

Distributed by Free Run: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Broad Branch Market, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Irving Wine & Spirits, Vitis Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Beer Run and Tilman’s in Charlottesville; Corks & Kegs and Outpost in Richmond; Unwined (Belleview, Bradlee) in Alexandria; the Whole Ox in Marshall; the Wine Attic in Clifton.

Chateau Gaillard Fleurie 2018

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Beaujolais, France, $20

Fleurie is one of the cru appellations within Beaujolais. As its name suggests, the wines from here tend to have floral aromas — violets and lilacs — and slightly earthy, smoky flavors. This is what I like to call a bistro wine, ideal for casual, festive meals and versatile with a wide variety of foods. Yum! ABV: 13 percent.

AD

AD

Imported and distributed by Oslo Enterprise: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda; Frederick Wine House in Frederick; Rip’s Wine & Spirit Shop in Bowie; Spirits of Mt. Vernon and Wine Source in Baltimore; Wine Bin in Ellicott City.

GREAT VALUE

Castelmaure Vin-Gris 2020

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Corbières, France, $14

From early indications, 2020 was a very good year for French rosé. This fine example from Castelmaure zings with fresh acidity and bright fruit flavors, accented by a whiff of wild herbs. It’s a recent arrival to the market, so we should see increasing availability in coming weeks. ABV: 14.5 percent.

AD

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Magruder’s, P&C Market, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Streets Market (various locations), Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Rita’s World of Wine, Beer & Spirits in Berlin. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Westover Market in Arlington; Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Kroger (Richmond Ridge) in Richmond; Williamsburg Pottery in Williamsburg; Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington); Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Wine Mill in Winchester; Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville.

GREAT VALUE

Zarautz Txakoli Primo 2018

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

AD

AD

Spain, $12

Racy with vibrant acidity, the txakoli wines from Spain’s Basque regions are excellent partners to briny, citrusy seafood dishes. This example is invigorating, with tart apple and even mango flavors, and it enhances food without overshadowing it. ABV: 11 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports, distributed in the District and Maryland by DMV, in Virginia by Dionysos Imports: Available in the District at Lee Towers Market, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (Capitol Hill). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Apple Greene Wine & Spirits and Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Bella’s and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Finewine.com and Gaitherstowne Beer and Wine in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Hunt Valley; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Mt. Vernon Supermarket, Pigtown Wine, Beer & Liquor and Urban Cellars in Baltimore; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Village Spirits in Smithsburg; Vintage 414 in Cambridge; the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations).

Roaming Dog Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

AD

AD

Columbia Valley, Wash., $15

Inky purple in color, with sweet flavors of blackberry jam and blueberry pie, this wine is simple, straightforward and tasty. It would make a good partner for burgers or takeout kebabs. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus: Available in the District at 1500 Market, District Liquors, New H Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, State Liquors, Wagshal’s (New Mexico Avenue). Available in Maryland at Absolutely Wine or Spirits in Columbia; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits and Pinkey’s West Street Liquors in Annapolis; Bristol Liquors, Jen’s Place, North Charles Fine Wine & Spirits and Wine Source in Baltimore; Cheers & Spirits in Arnold; College Square Liquors in Westminster; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Bread & Circuses Bistro & Bar and Towson Wine & Spirits in Towson; Old Line Wine and Spirits in Nottingham; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.