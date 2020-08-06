— Dave McIntyre

GREAT VALUE

Luke Merlot 2017

star star star ( )

Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Wash., $22

It may seem strange to say a wine has “confidence,” but the word is appropriate here. This merlot does not scream for attention with powerful tannins or in-your-face fruit. Rather, it weaves sweet, ripe plums, black cherries and a savory hint of dark roast coffee into a compelling discussion that unfolds slowly. There is also a delicious cabernet sauvignon by the same label. Alcohol by volume: 14.1 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at the Breadery in Catonsville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick. Available in Virginia at Harris Teeter (various locations), Total Wine & More (McLean).

GREAT VALUE

Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso 2018

star star star ( )

Sicily, Italy, $22

This lovely wine is produced from nerello mascalese grapes, with a sploosh of nerello cappuccio, both native Sicilian varieties grown on the northern slopes of Mount Etna in eastern Sicily. The body and texture resemble a fine Chambolle Musigny from Burgundy, while the flavors are more Mediterranean herbs than Burgundian flowers. The wine opens up over several hours after uncorking and should improve over several years in your cellar. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Bacchus, distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Free Run: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Chat’s Liquors, Cork & Fork, Cork Market, DCanter, D’Vines, Kogod Liquors & Deli, MacArthur Beverages, Modern Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Pearson’s, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Wagshal’s Market. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers, Eastport Liquors and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Bin 604 Wine Sellers, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson; Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Hops & Vines Beer, Wine & More in Odenton; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Piazza Italian Market in Easton; Rip’s Wine and Spirit Shop in Bowie; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Vineyards Elite in Pikesville.

GREAT VALUE

La Sagrestana Sangiovese Romagna Superiore 2018

star star star-half ( )

Romagna, Italy, $14

Savory and smoky, with notes of cherries and a hint of cocoa, this sangiovese is the kind of delightfully rustic wine you may have encountered in a family trattoria on your explorations of Italy. Since it may be a while before we can repeat those trips, here’s a way to indulge our memories. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Caput Mundi, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Salumeria 2703. Available in Maryland at Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Di Pasquale’s Marketplace in Baltimore; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com and Gemelli’s Italian Market in Gaithersburg; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Franklin Liquors in Ijamsville; Giolitti Delicatessen and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Longmeadow Wine & Liquors in Hagerstown; Old Farm Liquors and Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Rodman’s (White Flint). Available in Virginia at City Vino in Fredericksburg; Crystal Palate Wine & Gourmet in Norfolk; the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington; Marchese Italian Market and Yiannis Wine & Food in Virginia Beach; Market 2 Market in Alexandria; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; the Wine Attic in Clifton; Wine Styles (Montclair, South Riding).

GREAT VALUE

Lab Vinho Verde Rosé

star star ( )

Portugal, $10

Lab is a label from Portugal that offers excellent value in affordable wines. The rosé was No. 8 in my list of 12 best bargains in 2019. This non-vintage vinho verde rosé is just as delicious, with a slight spritz and bright fruit flavors of strawberry and melon. ABV: 11 percent.

Imported by Tri-Vin, distributed by DMV: Available in the District at District Liquors, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Aloha Liquor and Chesapeake Wine Co. in Baltimore; Apple Greene Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda; Belby Discount Beer & Wine in Rockville; Cambridge Market in Cambridge; Country Spirits in Cascade; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Firefly Farms in Accident; Hook & Vine Kitchen in North Beach; the Italian Market in Annapolis; Liquor Locker in Hagerstown; Parkway Deli & Restaurant, Snider’s Super Foods and Veridian Market & Wine in Silver Spring; Potomac Beer & Wine in Rockville; Rosewick Wine & Spirits in La Plata; Seneca Convenience in Germantown; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Upcounty in Clarksburg; the Vine on Main in Sykesville.

Sunny with a Chance of Flowers Pinot Noir 2018

star star-half ( )

Monterey, Calif., $17

The Sunny with a Chance of Flowers line includes a pinot noir, a chardonnay and a sauvignon blanc, each at 9 percent alcohol and about 85 calories for a 5-ounce serving. That compares to about 110-120 calories for a glass of wine at the more common 13-14 percent alcohol. The Sunny wines are also labeled as “zero sugar,” as they have less than 0.5 grams per serving. The wines taste “correct” — meaning, they taste like pinot noir, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. Their distinguishing characteristic is the combination of lower alcohol and lower calories. ABV: 9 percent.

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Streets Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Balducci’s in Bethesda; Beards Hill Liquors in Aberdeen. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston); Montebello Market in Alexandria.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.